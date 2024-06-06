Art & Entertainment

Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya

Rumours about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s split surfaced recently, but now her latest social media post is screaming out loud that everything seems to be okay between the two.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya
Rumours about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s split surfaced when netizens discovered Natasa had removed all of her wedding photos and erased the ‘Pandya’ last name from her Instagram profile. However, the model silenced all fan hypotheses and astonished them when she recently unarchived all of her wedding photos and uploaded an intriguing picture on her Instagram story, prompting her followers to exclaim, ‘Are they back together?’

The Serbian beauty eased the strain of divorce rumors with a photo of her pet puppy. The dog belongs to the Schnoodle breed, which originated in the United Kingdom. The dog wore a cute pink shirt with a panda motif. Natasa annotated the photograph with a funny pun, “Baby Rover Pand(Y)a (sic).”

Natasa Stankovic's Latest Post
It might imply that everything is OK in the Pandya family now that they have reconciled, or that they are co-parenting the dog and their child, Agastya Pandya.

Natasa’s absence from IPL 2024 matches, as well as her failure to publish anything relevant to Pandya’s squad, fueled speculation about their breakup. The model’s decision to remove her Pandya surname from Instagram and archive her wedding photos led followers to believe that their four-year marriage had ended. Fans sent Pandya hostile DMs when it was revealed on social media that 70% of her net worth will be given to Natasa.

She was recently sighted in Mumbai with Disha Patani’s alleged lover, Aleksander Allexllic, leaving admirers speculating if she has already moved on. However, Natasa’s decision to unarchive all of the wedding photos and name her dog a member of the Pandya clan left many netizens perplexed, with just one question on their minds: ‘Are they back?’

For the unversed, Hardik and Natasa met in a Mumbai nightclub in 2018 and fell in love at first sight. They quickly began dating, and in January 2020, he proposed to Natasa on a trip to Dubai. The couple married in May 2020 and welcomed their baby child, Agastya, in July of that year. They renewed their wedding vows in 2023 in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur.

