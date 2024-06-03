Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been making headlines ever since rumours of their divorce started surfacing on social media. While the couple has not addressed these rumours, fans have been speculating that the couple has split up. Amidst these rumours, Natasa Stankovic took to her social media to share a mirror selfie.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Natasa Stankovic shared a mirror selfie from the elevator. The model was seen wearing baggy jeans with a black and white striped t-shirt. She chose a brown belt and a beige and brown bag with her outfit. She posted the picture to the song ‘Glorious Day’ in the background. She was also carrying a green water bottle to keep herself hydrated throughout the day.
Take a look at the selfie shared by Natasa Stankovic here.
The news of their split surfaced on social media when a Reddit post speculating their divorce went viral. The post stated, “This is just speculation. But both of them aren’t posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name. Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn’t seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is definitely off between both of them.”
Recently, Stankoivc restored the wedding pictures with Pandya. This move has delighted fans but their silence on the matter has left them concerned for the couple. The model was also asked by the paparazzi about their split when she was spotted with Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend, Aleksander Alexllic. She refused to comment and walked off by saying “Thank you.” Stankovic had married Hardik Pandya in 2020. They have a son together.