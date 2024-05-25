Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya

Actor Natasa Stankovic, wife of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has confused everyone with her Instagram post. On Saturday, she took her to Instagram Stories to share a series of posts which also included a picture of traffic signs. She captioned it, “Someone is about to get on the streets.” This cryptic post by Natasa amidst her divorce rumours with Hardik has raised many eyebrows.
Natasa and Hardik's divorce rumours sparked after a post on Reddit went viral. A user claimed that Natasa Stankovic had dropped Hardik Pandya’s surname from her Instagram handle. It also claimed that the actress has also deleted pictures of herself and her cricketer husband, except for their pics with their son Agastya.
Have a look at Natasa's post here.
The Reddit post said, "This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories. Earlier Natasha used To have Natasha Stankovic Pandya on her ig but now she completely removed her name. Her birthday was on 4th March and there is no post of hardik on that day, she also removed all recent posts of her and hardik except the one where agastya is with them. Also she isn't seen in stands this ipl or post stories regarding the team. While krunal and pankhuri still comment on her posts but something is definitely off between both of them (sic)''.
When we opened Natasa's Instagram handle, her last post with Hardik was in February when she wished him on Valentine's Day. It was a family picture featuring the couple and their son.
Apart from the Reddit user, reportedly, another X user claimed that the couple's divorce is finalised, and as a settlement, Hardik Pandya is expected to transfer 70% of his wealth to his wife.
However, Natasa and Hardik are yet to comment on their divorce rumours.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020 amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed their child on July 30, 2020. The couple renewed their wedding vows at Udaipur in February 2023.