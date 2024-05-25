Art & Entertainment

Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya

This cryptic post by Natasa amidst her divorce rumours with Hardik has raised many eyebrows.

Instagram
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Natasa Stankovic, wife of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has confused everyone with her Instagram post. On Saturday, she took her to Instagram Stories to share a series of posts which also included a picture of traffic signs. She captioned it, “Someone is about to get on the streets.” This cryptic post by Natasa amidst her divorce rumours with Hardik has raised many eyebrows.

Natasa and Hardik's divorce rumours sparked after a post on Reddit went viral. A user claimed that Natasa Stankovic had dropped Hardik Pandya’s surname from her Instagram handle. It also claimed that the actress has also deleted pictures of herself and her cricketer husband, except for their pics with their son Agastya.

Have a look at Natasa's post here.

Natasa Stankovics post
Natasa Stankovic's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Reddit post said, "This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories. Earlier Natasha used To have Natasha Stankovic Pandya on her ig but now she completely removed her name. Her birthday was on 4th March and there is no post of hardik on that day, she also removed all recent posts of her and hardik except the one where agastya is with them. Also she isn't seen in stands this ipl or post stories regarding the team. While krunal and pankhuri still comment on her posts but something is definitely off between both of them (sic)''.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Photo: Instagram
info_icon

When we opened Natasa's Instagram handle, her last post with Hardik was in February when she wished him on Valentine's Day. It was a family picture featuring the couple and their son.

Apart from the Reddit user, reportedly, another X user claimed that the couple's divorce is finalised, and as a settlement, Hardik Pandya is expected to transfer 70% of his wealth to his wife.

However, Natasa and Hardik are yet to comment on their divorce rumours.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020 amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed their child on July 30, 2020. The couple renewed their wedding vows at Udaipur in February 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Children Among 4 Killed As Huge Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Rajkot
  2. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  3. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
  5. Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
  2. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  3. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  4. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
  5. 'The Legend of Hanuman' Season Four To Come Out On Disney+ Hotstar In June
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  2. Wayne Rooney Named Plymouth Head Coach: Legend Eager To Commence 'Exciting Project'
  3. French Open: Alexander Zverev Bracing For 'Peak' Rafael Nadal In Roland Garros Opener
  4. French Open: Carlos Alcaraz 'Little Bit Scared' About Forehand Amid Arm Issue
  5. England Vs Pakistan Women's 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
  2. Bangladesh Prepares To Face Severe Cyclone 'Remal' On Sunday
  3. Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!
  4. Chinese Scientists Develop Mutant Ebola Virus In Lab; Experiment On Hamsters Reveal Fatal Symptoms
  5. One-Year-Old Ghanaian Boy Becomes World's Youngest Artist, Guinness World Records Declares
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 7 PM Voter Turnout At 58.84%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest