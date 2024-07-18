Model-actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya finally confirmed their separation today, July 18. They released a joint statement to share the news of their divorce with their Insta fam. They called it a 'tough decision' to make. Hardik and Natasa will co-parent their 3-year-old son, Agastya Pandya.
The statement read: “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family''.
It further stated, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.'' Towards the end of the post, they wrote, ''We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time''.
Natasa turned off the comments on her post.
On July 17, Natasa was spotted leaving Mumbai with Agastya. She moved to her hometown, Serbia. Natasa took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from her house’s balcony and wrote, “Home Sweet Home,” with a house and a white-heart emoji.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's love story started in 2018, and they surprised everyone with their engagement on New Year's Day in 2020. Natasa and Hardik got married on May 31, 2020 and in the same month, both revealed they were expecting their first child. In July 2020, they welcomed their son, Agastya. They renewed their wedding vows according to the Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. Their divorce rumours started doing the rounds since May this year.