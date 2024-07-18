Art & Entertainment

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya finally confirmed they have parted ways after being together for four years.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya part ways Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya finally confirmed their separation today, July 18. They released a joint statement to share the news of their divorce with their Insta fam. They called it a 'tough decision' to make. Hardik and Natasa will co-parent their 3-year-old son, Agastya Pandya.

The statement read: “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family''.

It further stated, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.'' Towards the end of the post, they wrote, ''We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time''.

Natasa turned off the comments on her post.

Have a look at Natasa and Hardik's statement here.

On July 17, Natasa was spotted leaving Mumbai with Agastya. She moved to her hometown, Serbia. Natasa took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from her house’s balcony and wrote, “Home Sweet Home,” with a house and a white-heart emoji.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's love story started in 2018, and they surprised everyone with their engagement on New Year's Day in 2020. Natasa and Hardik got married on May 31, 2020 and in the same month, both revealed they were expecting their first child. In July 2020, they welcomed their son, Agastya. They renewed their wedding vows according to the Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. Their divorce rumours started doing the rounds since May this year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harshit Rana Reacts On Getting Maiden ODI Call-Up: 'Gautam Bhai Changed My Mindset At KKR'
  2. Virat Kohli Is India's Most Valuable Celebrity Again; MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Also In Top 10
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Why Was Hardik Pandya Not Made T20I Captain? Here's One Likely Reason
  4. Suryakumar Yadav To Lead India In Gambhir's First Coaching Assignment As Ex-KKR Duo Reunites
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Big Surprises As BCCI Announces T20I And ODI Squads - Check Who's In, Who's Out
Football News
  1. FIFA World Rankings: Spain Climb To Third After Euro Triumph; Argentina On Top
  2. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  3. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  4. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  5. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 35 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
  3. Chhattisgarh: In Chilling Viral Video, Pitbull Attacks Food Delivery Man In Raipur | On Cam
  4. Rupleena Bose: Award-Winning Screenwriter, Actor & Professor in Conversation with Avantika Mehta
  5. Laser Beams, Long Hours And Car Chases, How Mumbai Paparazzi Shot Ambani Wedding  
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
  2. 5 Things NRIs Must Keep In Mind While Investing In Real Estate In India
  3. Scientists Reconstruct The Face Of Ivan The Terrible
  4. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
  5. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
World News
  1. Netanyahu Makes Surprise Visit To Rafah, Days Before Speech To US Congress
  2. Bangladesh Student Unrest: Why Are The Students Angry With The 'Muktijoddha Quota'? 
  3. Facebook, Instagram Restricted In Pakistan As Govt Cracks Down On Social Media
  4. 'Lost WSJ Job After Refusing To Drop Role', Says Head Of Hong Kong's Leading Journalist Group
  5. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. 4 Dead, 35 Injured As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
  7. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 35 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road