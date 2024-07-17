If rumours and speculations are to be believed, cricketer Hardik Pandya’s marriage with Natasa Stankovic is going through a rough patch. The couple has not addressed the rumours of their split to the media as of now. Amidst the rumours of their divorce, Stankovic was seen flying out of Mumbai with their three-year-old son, Agastya.
In a viral video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Natasa Stankovic is seen outside the Mumbai airport with Agastya, his nanny, and her security guards. Stankovic was seen wearing loose black pants that she had paired with a white t-shirt. She finished off the look with a white bomber jacket and glasses. On the other hand, Agastya was seen in a printed white t-shirt and beige cargo pants. The actor posed for the cameras before walking into the airport with two suitcases.
Take a look at the viral video here.
The video has fetched over 75K likes. Reacting to the video, social media users commented on the divorce rumours. One user said, “Isss cute sa bacche ke liye toh ruk ja madam hardik ke pass.” A second user wrote, “Ab bolo guys pati toh ata nhi usko airport pe receive karne ab hardik ko bolo.... but noo this society only judges women even the lady will judge another lady without knowing anything.” A third user wrote, “Maybe she is leaving India permanently... look at the luggage.”
Earlier, Stankovic had shared pictures of her packing a suitcase on her Instagram Stories. She had started dating Pandya during the COVID-19 lockdown. After a brief period of dating, they tied the knot in May 2020. They welcomed their son in July 2020. The couple renewed their vows in a Hindu and a Christian ceremony last year. Pandya recently attended the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding solo.