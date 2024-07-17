In a viral video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Natasa Stankovic is seen outside the Mumbai airport with Agastya, his nanny, and her security guards. Stankovic was seen wearing loose black pants that she had paired with a white t-shirt. She finished off the look with a white bomber jacket and glasses. On the other hand, Agastya was seen in a printed white t-shirt and beige cargo pants. The actor posed for the cameras before walking into the airport with two suitcases.