Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan will receive an award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). He will be the guest of honour at the 15th edition of the prestigious film festival. The 'RRR' actor will be awarded the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture at IFFM. He will become the first Indian to receive the honour. IFFM, which is hosted by the Victorian State Government annually, will take place this year from August 15 and continue till August 24.
Ram Charan has become a global star with his film 'RRR', which broke several records at the box office records. The prestigious award will honour his contributions to Indian cinema and celebrates his remarkable journey in the film industry.
In a statement, Ram Charan expressed his excitement about attending the festival and said that he is deeply honored to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which ''celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform''. He called it a privilege to represent the Indian film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe. ''The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne,'' he added.
The 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year will be special one with Ram Charan bagging the award.
On the professional front, Ram Charan has interesting line-up of films in his kitty. He will be seen in S Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. He also has 'RC16' with Janhvi Kapoor and 'RC17' directed by Pushpa director Sukumar in the pipeline.