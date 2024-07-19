Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM

In a statement, Ram Charan expressed his excitement about attending the festival and said that he is deeply honored to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which ''celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform''. He called it a privilege to represent the Indian film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe. ''The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne,'' he added.