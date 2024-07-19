Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career

"The Bob Newhart Show" ran for six seasons. In 1982, Newhart took on a new sitcom, "Newhart," where he played innkeeper Dick Loudon. "Newhart" earned him three Emmy nominations, and its finale is considered one of the greatest in television history. Newhart credited his wife, Ginnie, for the idea behind the episode, where his character is revealed to be a figment of Hartley's dream.