United States

Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career

Bob Newhart, the iconic comedian and actor known for his deadpan humor and legendary shows like "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart," has died at the age of 94. Newhart's career spanned decades, earning him accolades and adoration from fans worldwide.

Bob Newhart Death
Bob Newhart Dies At 94 Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Bob Newhart, the beloved comedian and actor renowned for "The Bob Newhart Show," has passed away at the age of 94, his publicist confirmed.

Newhart died following a series of brief illnesses, according to a statement from his publicist, Jerry Digney, on Thursday.

Known for his observational humor and deadpan delivery, Newhart, a Chicago native, began his career as an accountant before venturing into comedy. He gained widespread fame with the release of his 1960 comedy album, "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart." The album earned him two Grammys: Album of the Year and Best New Artist, a feat no other comedian has matched.

"The album just - it went crazy. I went from a man on the street program in Chicago to a year and a half later, to calls from Ed Sullivan," Newhart reflected in a 2008 interview with the Archive of American Television. "It was just weird. There was a period of adjustment."

Following the success of "The Button-Down Mind," Newhart was given his own variety show on NBC, "The Bob Newhart Show." Although it was canceled after one season, he received an Emmy nomination and a Peabody Award for his work on the show.

Newhart went on to guest star on shows such as "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "The Ed Sullivan Show" over the following years. In 1972, he starred in "The Bob Newhart Show," playing psychologist Robert Hartley, who constantly interacted with patients and colleagues.

"The Bob Newhart Show" ran for six seasons. In 1982, Newhart took on a new sitcom, "Newhart," where he played innkeeper Dick Loudon. "Newhart" earned him three Emmy nominations, and its finale is considered one of the greatest in television history. Newhart credited his wife, Ginnie, for the idea behind the episode, where his character is revealed to be a figment of Hartley's dream.

Comedy Maestro Bob Newhart Celebrates 94th Birthday - null
Bob Newhart Celebrates His 94th Birthday: The American Comedian Had An Unconventional Path to Comedy Stardom

BY Outlook International Desk

"We were apprehensive. We didn't know how it would be received," he recalled in the 2008 interview. "But then when we got the audience's reaction, we said, 'That's it. That's it.'"

Newhart also had two other shows, "Bob" and "George and Leo," though neither matched the success of "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart." In 2013, he won his first Emmy for a guest-starring role in "The Big Bang Theory."

A talented voice-over artist, Newhart lent his voice to films such as "The Rescuers" and "The Rescuers Down Under." He is survived by his four children, Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy, and Robert, as well as numerous grandchildren. His wife of 60 years, Virginia "Ginnie" Newhart, passed away in 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka Squad: Five Players Who Are Unlucky To Miss Out Ft Sanju Samson
  2. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  4. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  5. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  2. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
  3. Transfer News: Mason Greenwood Leaves Manchester United For Marseille
  4. Transfer News: Manchester United Sign 18-Year-Old Defender Leny Yoro From Lille
  5. Transfer News: Savinho Joins Manchester City From Troyes On Five-Year Deal
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  2. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  5. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  2. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  4. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  5. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
US News
  1. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  2. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  3. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  4. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  5. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
World News
  1. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  2. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  3. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  4. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  5. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road