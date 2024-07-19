Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer high-octane action thriller, 'Deva' has got a new release date. The Roshhan Andrrews (known for Malayalam blockbusters such as 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni) directorial, which was scheduled to hit the screens on October 11, 2024, will now arrive next year on the occasion of Valentine's Day, February 14. Shahid, on Friday, July 19, took to his Instagram handle to share a new poster of him to announce 'Deva's new release date.
Shahid Kapoor plays a police officer in 'Deva'. In the new poster, he is seen wearing a body protector with ‘POLICE’ written on it and seen holding a gun in his hand. He sports a sharp look with toned physique, short hair and wore a pair of stylish shades.
Sharing the poster, Shahid wrote, ''Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE’S DAY DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025! (sic)''.
Shahid's first look from the film was revealed last year on October 24, on the occasion of Dussehra. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on screen in a cop avatar. The shooting of the action-thriller film’s shoot was wrapped up on July 9.
'Deva' is about a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who investigates a high-profile case. As he goes deeper into the case, a web of deceit and betrayal, unravels followed by a thrilling path.
'Deva' is produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. Pooja Hegde is playing the role of a journalist. Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait will be seen playing pivotal parts. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen having adrenaline-pumping action sequences in the film.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', opposite Kriti Sanon. The movie did quite well at the box office.