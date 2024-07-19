Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer high-octane action thriller, 'Deva' has got a new release date. The Roshhan Andrrews (known for Malayalam blockbusters such as 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni) directorial, which was scheduled to hit the screens on October 11, 2024, will now arrive next year on the occasion of Valentine's Day, February 14. Shahid, on Friday, July 19, took to his Instagram handle to share a new poster of him to announce 'Deva's new release date.