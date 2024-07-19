In a conversation with Bombay Times, Zaheer Iqbal recalled that he met Sonakshi Sinha for the first time at Salman Khan’s house. He revealed that they had been attending parties organized by Khan since 2013 but they had not met back then. They met when Khan threw an after-party for the premiere of ‘Tubelight.’ Iqbal said, “The first time we met was at Salman bhai’s (Salman Khan) house. I didn’t know she was there, and she didn’t know that I existed! The first time we really spent a lot of time with each other was on June 23, 2017, at the after-party of Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ premiere.”