Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have become the country’s new favourite couple after they tied the knot last month. The couple had always kept their relationship private, so naturally fans have always been curious about how their love story blossomed. In a latest interview, Zaheer Iqbal revealed how and when they met for the first time.
In a conversation with Bombay Times, Zaheer Iqbal recalled that he met Sonakshi Sinha for the first time at Salman Khan’s house. He revealed that they had been attending parties organized by Khan since 2013 but they had not met back then. They met when Khan threw an after-party for the premiere of ‘Tubelight.’ Iqbal said, “The first time we met was at Salman bhai’s (Salman Khan) house. I didn’t know she was there, and she didn’t know that I existed! The first time we really spent a lot of time with each other was on June 23, 2017, at the after-party of Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ premiere.”
In the same conversation, Iqbal mentioned that when they met for the first time, they “ended up spending five hours together.” He revealed that they “kept chatting” the whole time and later realized that they were the only people in the room as the party had ended hours ago. This is when they knew they were in love. Iqbal continued, “We knew that day there was something special here.”
Reportedly, the couple dated for seven years before they tied the knot. Interestingly, they married in a civil union on the same day when they hung out together. The couple opted for an intimate wedding at their house in Mumbai which was attended by their families and their close friends. This was followed by a grand reception at Bastian. They had previously shared the screen in ‘Double XL.’