Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy 'Beautiful Sunsets' As They Get Cozy By The Pool On Their Honeymoon

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a grand reception.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal enjoy honeymoon Photo: Instagram
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are enjoying their married life to the fullest. The couple seems having a great time on their honeymoon. On Tuesday evening, Sonakshi took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses from their honeymoon. The couple is seen enjoying the sunset from a swimming pool.

In a pic, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen leaning against the edge of the pool with a drink in hand. She captioned the pic, “Beautiful sunsets'' and added a red heart emoticon. The second picture featured Sonakshi and Zaheer enjoying the beautiful sunset together. The actress also shared a small video of the pool and it also showed the different hues of the sky during the sunset.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's honeymoon posts Photo: Instagram
Zaheer re-shared the picture of both and captioned it, “I see something more beautiful.” He also shared a video of his wife giggling while having her dessert. He wrote, “She wanted to shout at me but I made her laugh instead'' and added the hashtag, husband hacks.

Recently, Sonakshi shared a video on her Instagram Stories from a mall where she was seen walking barefoot while Zaheer was leading the way holding her heels in his hands. Sharing the video, the 'Dabangg' actress wrote, “When you marry the greenest flag ever'' and added a bunch of teary-eyed emojis.

After seven years of courtship, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family, friends, and relatives. They exchanged wedding vows in a civil wedding held at the actress' Bandra apartment. It was followed by a lavish wedding bash at Mumbai's Bastian which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Salman Khan, Siddharth, Saira Banu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajol, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha among others.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha finally confirmed he skipped her wedding with Zaheer.

