Zaheer Iqbal Reveals Shatrughan Sinha's Reaction When He Asked Sonakshi Sinha's Hand In Marriage

Sonakshi Sinha added that when she told her father about her and Zaheer, she was very nervous and didn’t know how he would react. She was trying to play it cool. She asked him, “Aren’t you worried about my marriage because you haven’t asked me anything about it?” He said, “I have asked your mom ki 'Apni beti se pucho (ask your daughter)'. Then, I told him there is a guy called Zaheer in my life, and he said, 'Haan maine bhi padha tha (I also read about it)'. He said, 'You guys are grown-ups; Miya biwi raazi toh kya karega qazi (If the groom and bride are ready, what will the judge do)'. I was like, ‘Oh, that was easy!’ I realised how chilled out and cool my dad is. He was really supportive about our relationship''.