Zaheer Iqbal Reveals Shatrughan Sinha's Reaction When He Asked Sonakshi Sinha's Hand In Marriage

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal solidified their 7-year-long relationship on June 23 in a civil wedding at the actress' Bandra apartment. It was an intimate ceremony attended by their family and close ones, followed by a star-studded reception at Mumbai's Bastian. In a joint interview, Sonakshi and Zaheer opened up about their wedding.
In an interview with ETimes, Zaheer shared how he asked Sonakshi's hand in marriage to Shatrughan Sinha and also revealed if he was nervous talking to the veteran actor.
Zaheer recalled he went over to Shatrughan Sinha's house and was nervous because, until that moment, he had never had a one-on-one conversation with him. The moment they started talking, they began discussing many things and became like friends. ''Of course, I also told him that I wanted to ask her (Sonakshi Sinha) to marry me. I know he’s got this image of being intimidating, but he’s so genuine, chilled out and he is the sweetest person I’ve met in a long time,'' he added.
Sonakshi Sinha added that when she told her father about her and Zaheer, she was very nervous and didn’t know how he would react. She was trying to play it cool. She asked him, “Aren’t you worried about my marriage because you haven’t asked me anything about it?” He said, “I have asked your mom ki 'Apni beti se pucho (ask your daughter)'. Then, I told him there is a guy called Zaheer in my life, and he said, 'Haan maine bhi padha tha (I also read about it)'. He said, 'You guys are grown-ups; Miya biwi raazi toh kya karega qazi (If the groom and bride are ready, what will the judge do)'. I was like, ‘Oh, that was easy!’ I realised how chilled out and cool my dad is. He was really supportive about our relationship''.