Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Sonakshi-Zaheer Pre-Wedding Festivities, Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Pics And More

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's pre-wedding festivities to Deepika Padukone's baby bump pics, here are the top five newsmakers of the week.

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week
Like every week, this week was also filled with a lot of interesting news from B-town. From Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's pre-wedding celebrations to Shraddha Kapoor sharing a selfie with her rumoured beau Rahul Mody, several news grabbed the headlines.

Have a look at the top 5 Bollywood newsmakers of the week

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pre-Wedding Festivities

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will tie the knot shortly. This week the would-be husband and wife grabbed the headlines for their wedding. Before the big day on Sunday, Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted an intimate party for their friends and family on June 20 and a mehendi ceremony on June 21. Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, also attended. On June 22, a puja ceremony was held at Sonakshi Sinha's parents' Mumbai residence, Ramayana.

Sonakshi Sinha performs puja with mom
Sonakshi Sinha performs puja with mom
Deepika Padukone's baby bump pics

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share pics of her baby bump for the first time. Ahead of her appearance of 'Kalki 2898 ad' event, Deepika shared pictures in a black bocycon dress and flaunted her baby bump. She radiated pregnancy glow in all her pics. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry (pizza emoji)."

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump
Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump
Shooting for Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' begins

The shoot for Salman Khan starrer 'Sikandar' started on June 18. Salman shared a BTS pic from the set with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. In the pic, the actor was seen looking at a screen with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It will release on Eid next year.

Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss, and Salman Khan on the sets of Sikandar
Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss, and Salman Khan on the sets of 'Sikandar'
Shraddha Kapoor seemingly confirms relationship with Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor who is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody, recently took to her Instagram Story and shared a selfie with him. She captioned, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar. @modyrahulmody” and used the song 'Neend Churaai Meri' from the movie 'Ishq'. She seemingly hinted at her relationship with Rahul.

Shraddha Kapoors selfie with Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor's selfie with Rahul Mody
Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' released

The Gujarat High Court lifted the stay order on Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj'. The film which was supposed to release on June 14, finally premiered on Netflix on June 21. The court said, “This court arrives at the prima facie conclusion that the film, Maharaj, is based on events that led to the filing of the libel case and is not targeted at hurting the sentiments of the Pushtimargi community. The film had been certified by the Central Board for Film Certification, an expert body after considering the relevant guidelines…The interim relief granted on June 13 has been vacated''.

Gujarat High Court lifts stay on Junaid Khans Maharaj
Gujarat High Court lifts stay on Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj'
MOST POPULAR

