Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Sonakshi-Zaheer Pre-Wedding Festivities, Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Pics And More

Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' released

The Gujarat High Court lifted the stay order on Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj'. The film which was supposed to release on June 14, finally premiered on Netflix on June 21. The court said, “This court arrives at the prima facie conclusion that the film, Maharaj, is based on events that led to the filing of the libel case and is not targeted at hurting the sentiments of the Pushtimargi community. The film had been certified by the Central Board for Film Certification, an expert body after considering the relevant guidelines…The interim relief granted on June 13 has been vacated''.