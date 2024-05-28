Art & Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Video Of Driving Lamborghini On Mumbai’s Coastal Road

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Stree 2’, zipped through the roads of Mumbai in her swanky Lamborghini.

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Stree 2’, zipped through the roads of Mumbai in her swanky Lamborghini.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a video of herself driving her Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica through the new coastal road in Mumbai. The video showed her enjoying the drive with a friend and also featured the polished interiors of her sports car as she stepped on the pedal.

A Screenshot of her Instagram Story
A Screenshot of her Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Last year, the actress bought the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on the occasion of Dussehra. The car, which costs Rs 4.04 crore, boasts a 5.2-litre V10 naturally aspirated engine and is a rear-wheel drive. The newly-opened Phase 1 of the coastal road in Mumbai connects Marine Lines in south Mumbai to Worli. It also features India’s first underground sea tunnel.

The total length of the coastal road is 29.2 km, with the second phase set to connect Worli to Kandivali in north Mumbai. Recently, Mumbai has seen rapid infrastructure development, including the Trans-Harbour link road, which connects Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  2. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  4. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  5. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress