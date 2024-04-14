Art & Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor's Hilarious Reaction To A Viral Picture Of Her Doppelganger At MI vs RCB Match

Shraddha Kapoor has an amusing reaction to pictures of her lookalike creating a buzz after attending an IPL match.

Advertisement

Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

One of the most captivating actresses on Instagram has to undoubtedly be Shraddha Kapoor. Her posts and stories consistently captivate her audience, drawing them in. Recently, she made her 88.9 million followers chuckle by responding to the news of her look-alike grabbing attention at an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A woman, who shares an uncanny resemblance with the actress, has caught the attention of netizens. Her images have gone viral all over social media and netizens just can’t stop talking about her. While many discussions have sparked over this, it’s the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actress’ reaction that has won hearts.

Advertisement

She reshared the photo and wrote, “aree main hi toh hoon (This is me only).” Her reaction quickly garnered amusement all over social media. And especially ever since then, everyone’s talking about this mystery woman, identified to be Pragati Nagpal.

Shraddha%20Kapoor%27s%20Story
Shraddha Kapoor's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The doppelgänger also took to her Instagram stories and shared the actress’ Instagram story and extended an invite to the actress to attend an IPL match with her. However, Shraddha has not responded to Pragati's message yet. She wrote, “Let’s attend a match together?” with “Yes” and “Of course” as the only two options.

Nagpal, renowned on social media with a massive following of 181K on Instagram, seems to be a content creator. Additionally, she showcased her talents in the song ‘Useless Bhawra’ released under Saregama. Moreover, she delights in sharing glimpses of her everyday life on her social media platforms.

Advertisement

Amidst the buzz of comparisons circulating on the internet, on the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy sequel, ‘Stree 2.’ Reuniting with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma, her comeback to the movie’s franchise has generated considerable excitement among fans. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 30.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch