Shraddha Kapoor's Hilarious Reaction To A Viral Picture Of Her Doppelganger At MI vs RCB Match

One of the most captivating actresses on Instagram has to undoubtedly be Shraddha Kapoor. Her posts and stories consistently captivate her audience, drawing them in. Recently, she made her 88.9 million followers chuckle by responding to the news of her look-alike grabbing attention at an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A woman, who shares an uncanny resemblance with the actress, has caught the attention of netizens. Her images have gone viral all over social media and netizens just can’t stop talking about her. While many discussions have sparked over this, it’s the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actress’ reaction that has won hearts.
She reshared the photo and wrote, “aree main hi toh hoon (This is me only).” Her reaction quickly garnered amusement all over social media. And especially ever since then, everyone’s talking about this mystery woman, identified to be Pragati Nagpal.
The doppelgänger also took to her Instagram stories and shared the actress’ Instagram story and extended an invite to the actress to attend an IPL match with her. However, Shraddha has not responded to Pragati's message yet. She wrote, “Let’s attend a match together?” with “Yes” and “Of course” as the only two options.
Nagpal, renowned on social media with a massive following of 181K on Instagram, seems to be a content creator. Additionally, she showcased her talents in the song ‘Useless Bhawra’ released under Saregama. Moreover, she delights in sharing glimpses of her everyday life on her social media platforms.
Amidst the buzz of comparisons circulating on the internet, on the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy sequel, ‘Stree 2.’ Reuniting with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma, her comeback to the movie’s franchise has generated considerable excitement among fans. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 30.