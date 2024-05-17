Did Shraddha Kapoor Go On A Vacation In The Mountains With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody? Fans Share Proof!

Earlier, a report in Midday stated that Shraddha will be seen in a movie backed by Rahul Mody. The report mentioned that she liked the story, and is also planning to co-produce it with her rumoured beau's production house. Quoting a source, the report stated, “The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house.”