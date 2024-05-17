Did Shraddha Kapoor Go On A Vacation In The Mountains With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody? Fans Share Proof!

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been grabbing the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody. They are yet to confirm their relationship but their public appearances and gestures for each other say it all. The dating rumours got fueled when Shraddha was seen wearing a neckpiece with an 'R' pendant. Fans have now speculated that the 'Stree' actress was recently vacationing with Rahul in the mountains. They have noticed similarities in Shraddha and Rahul's Instagram posts.
On April 16, Shraddha Kapoor shared glimpses of her mountain getaway. She shared two pics on her Instagram handle- in one pic she was seen sitting on a cosy sofa, surrounded by a breathtaking background. "Where am I?", she captioned her post.
Three days back, Sonika Mody, sister of Rahul Mody, shared a picture of her brother which had the same mountain background and the sofa where Shraddha sat and got clicked. Fans recalled Shraddha's earlier post and they started commenting on Rahul's pic. Sonika captioned it, ''Dear Internet, Can you please update my brother’s photo? The plastic surgery was a resounding success! 🙏🏼Copyright infringement encouraged (sic)''.
One user commented, ''Rishta pakkka samjhe😍??'' while another wrote, ''Ohhhhhhhhh piche ka view same same kyu lag rha hai, iykyk ''. A fan wrote, ''Hmm samajh rahe ho view or window same to same''. ''God I'm so happy for them,'' wrote one user.
Earlier, a report in Midday stated that Shraddha will be seen in a movie backed by Rahul Mody. The report mentioned that she liked the story, and is also planning to co-produce it with her rumoured beau's production house. Quoting a source, the report stated, “The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house.”
Shraddha and Rahul made their first public appearance as a couple in Jamnagar, where they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. They were also clicked together at a private airport in Mumbai while leaving for Jamnagar.
Shraddha and Rahul might make their relationship official anytime soon, as per a report in Hindustan Times. The report stated, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."
On the professional front, Shraddha will be seen in 'Stree 2' with Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao, among others.