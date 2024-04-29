According to a report by Midday, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody are thinking of collaborating on an upcoming film. The report mentioned that the actor liked the story, and she plans to co-produce it with Mody’s production house. The report also quoted a source who said, “The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house.”