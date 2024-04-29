Shraddha Kapoor always turns heads with her Instagram posts where she shares the most unfiltered moments from her life and interacts with her fans. The actor also makes news whenever she is spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody. A recent report reveals that the actor will be next seen in a film that will be backed by Mody.
According to a report by Midday, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody are thinking of collaborating on an upcoming film. The report mentioned that the actor liked the story, and she plans to co-produce it with Mody’s production house. The report also quoted a source who said, “The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house.”
Kapoor is currently working on ‘Stree 2.’ The movie is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy film – ‘Stree’ – which starred Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The source also mentioned how the actor wants to make conscious choices regarding her projects. The source continued, “‘Stree 2’ is one of the year’s most-awaited films. Going forward, Shraddha wants to carefully select her projects, choosing ones that evoke a similar kind of buzz. She also doesn’t want long gaps between her films.”
The actress was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. The rumours of her dating Mody reached a crescendo when she posted a picture on her Instagram where she wore a chain with an ‘R’ pendant. Mody is known for writing films such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.