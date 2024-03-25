Did Shraddha Kapoor Confirm Her Relationship With Rahul Mody? Flaunts Necklace With 'R' Pendant

There have been reports of actress Shraddha Kapoor dating writer Rahul Mody. They made their first public appearance as a couple in Jamnagar, where they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. They were also clicked together at a private airport in Mumbai while leaving for Jamnagar. Shraddha and Rahul are yet to make their relationship official. However, Shraddha's recent Instagram post has hinted that she has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Rahul.
On Sunday, March 24, Shraddha Kapoor shared a few selfies in a purple night-suit. In the pics, she was seen flaunting a chain with a pendant in the shape of the letter 'R'. Fans were quick to notice and they speculated that the 'Stree' actress has confirmed that she is dating Rahul. Shraddha captioned the pics, "Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi (sic)."
One user commented, ''Ye R se Rahul mody confirm samje?'' while another wrote, ''"R" ...Rahul modi ke name ka h''. ''The R locket on her neck confirms RAHUL MODY is her boyfriend'', wrote one fan. One Instagram user asked, ''R for Rahul Mody haaina mam?''
Shraddha and Rahul might make their relationship official anytime soon, as per a report in Hindustan Times. The report stated, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."
Rahul was the writer of Luv Ranjan’s 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor, as per IMDb. For the unversed, Shraddha was earlier dating photographer Rohan Shrestha, but both reportedly called it quits.
Rahul, who studied at the Whistling Woods International Institute, worked as an intern in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. He also worked as an associate director on Luv's other projects.