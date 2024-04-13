5 Actors We Would Love To See In An Imtiaz Ali Film After ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Imtiaz Ali, a famous director known for his unique narrative approach, is regarded as one of the top filmmakers capable of extracting extraordinary performances from his actors. Imtiaz Ali has given viewers some of the most phenomenal storylines in various projects like ‘Highway’, ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Rockstar’ and now ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is proving to be one of the most talked-about films of this year, and the main reason behind it is Imtiaz Ali’s terrific vision. Also, a huge credit has to be given to the way Diljit Dosanjh performed as the lead character of the slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. This film is going to be a gamechanger for Diljit Dosanjh’s career.
But this won’t be the first time Imtiaz Ali’s stories have helped to have a significant impact on an actor’s life and career.
‘Jab We Met’ was turning point for Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The had done so many films together and none of them barely made the big moolah, whereas when Imtiaz Ali directed then in ‘Jab We Met’, the two ended up becoming not just a hit jodi but also two of the most sought-after actors in the film industry.
Alia Bhatt’s career took a turn with ‘Highway’, which showcased her flexibility and acting skills. Imtiaz Ali’s unique story and Bhatt’s visceral depiction of Veera Tripathi received critical acclaim, establishing her as a star to watch.
‘Rockstar’ was a career-defining movie for Ranbir Kapoor, owing to Imtiaz Ali’s passionate love narrative and RK’s committed performance as Jordan. His explosive performance demonstrated his diverse acting abilities, solidifying his status as one of the best performers of his age and paving the path for partnerships with great filmmakers.
As a result, we call Imtiaz Ali as a filmmaker to drop a narrative for decades. While there are billions of people who would drop everything just to go and work with Imtiaz Ali, but as ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ keeps receiving great accolades, we give you a few other actors who would do justice to an Imtiaz Ali film, and we feel that the ace filmmaker should collaborate with them in the coming days. Have a look:
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, a global superstar, has captivated viewers with her exceptional performances in Bollywood and Hollywood. However, she has not worked with Imtiaz Ali, and if the two work together, they would undoubtedly provide a magnificent product as masters of their art. Chopra has the ability to shine in a truly resonant role, creating a cinematic treasure that perfectly blends her engaging personality with Ali’s excellent narrative.
2. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor has an inherent spunk that is usually seen in most of the female characters in Imitiaz Ali’s films. Shraddha Kapoor has been a big star not just on films but also on social media, and with her popularity, the film would definitely see heights of success. Add to that with Shraddha Kapoor you might have a deluge of options of who to pair her opposite, as she is so flexible and easily build chemistry onscreen with any hero.
3. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde, a Pan India star, has repeatedly demonstrated her acting ability and engaging screen presence, creating a lasting impact on audiences. Collaborating with Imtiaz Ali, known for his emotionally charged storytelling, might open up new avenues for Pooja’s creativity, allowing her to dive deeply into complicated characters. With her commanding screen presence and Ali’s narrative abilities, the combination has the potential to generate a blockbuster that not only captivates the audience but also establishes Hegde as a powerful performer in the business.
4. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani’s captivating performances in emotionally charged parts, such as 'Shershaah' and 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', have demonstrated her ability to play complex and nuanced characters. This exceptional skill of Advani, paired with Imtiaz Ali’s particular narrative, results in the ideal combination.
5. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor has enthralled viewers with her performances in a variety of films, demonstrating her exceptional artistry and talent. If she collaborates with Imtiaz Ali, recognized for his distinct and evocative narratives, Kapoor may take on a more mature and complicated character, resulting in a picture that blends her magnetic screen presence with Ali’s narrative skill to produce a wonderful cinematic experience.
The prospect of seeing stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani collaborate with creative filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is extremely exciting. Their combined expertise, paired with Ali’s distinct narrative style, promises to produce cinematic masterpieces that will touch audiences’ hearts and leave an unforgettable impression on the industry. These partnerships have the ability to reinvent storytelling and take the art of cinema to new heights, making them highly anticipated and anxiously watched by fans across the world.