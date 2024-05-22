Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant With Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal? Actress' Rep Addresses Rumours

Since many days actress Katrina Kaif has been grabbing the headlines for the reports of her pregnancy. A recent video of Katrina taking a stroll with her husband Vicky Kaushal at London's Baker Street added fuel to the speculations. They were seen walking hand in hand and Vicky was guarding his wife. Netizens thought Katrina was hiding her baby bump in an oversized coat. Later, Zoom TV quoted a source saying that Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first baby and will welcome their child in London. The news spread like wildfire on social media.