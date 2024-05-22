Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant With Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal? Actress' Rep Addresses Rumours

Since many days actress Katrina Kaif has been grabbing the headlines for the reports of her pregnancy. A recent video of Katrina taking a stroll with her husband Vicky Kaushal at London's Baker Street added fuel to the speculations. They were seen walking hand in hand and Vicky was guarding his wife. Netizens thought Katrina was hiding her baby bump in an oversized coat. Later, Zoom TV quoted a source saying that Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first baby and will welcome their child in London. The news spread like wildfire on social media.
Katrina's team has now reacted to the reports of her pregnancy. Her rep issued a statement that read: ''Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation.''
Well, with this all the speculations around Katrina's pregnancy have been put to rest.
For the unversed, Zoom stated in their report that as Katrina has grown up in the UK and owns a house in Hampstead, she will deliver her baby in London. “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai (Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her),'' said the source.
Katrina and Vicky are currently holidaying in London. Taking some time off from their busy work schedules, the couple is spending quality time with each other. Recently, the 'Uri' actor celebrated his 36th birthday with his wife in London. Katrina wished Vicky with three pics of him and added three emojis each of hearts and cakes.
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. It was an intimate wedding ceremony, attended only by family members and close friends.
Work-wise, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in 'Chhava', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He also has 'Bad Newz' with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Merry Christmas'.