Here's Why Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif The Most 'Competitive' Person In His Life

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal named Katrina Kaif as the most competitive person in his life. Read on to know why the 'Bad Newz' actor said that.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Photo: Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among Bollywood's most loved couples. The couple is known for gushing about each other in the media and for their adorable chemistry. Recently, the ‘Bad Newz’ actor was asked to name someone whom he finds competitive in his life. Without missing a beat, Kaushal took his wife’s name.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal was asked to name one person in his life whom he thinks has a competitive nature. The actor quickly named Katrina Kaif. He revealed that she gets competitive when they are playing cards or any game together. The actor said, “My wife. She is really competitive whenever we are playing cards or any kind of games.”

Kaushal has become the talk of the town ever since the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from ‘Bad Newz’ was released. The actor’s moves have got his fans swooning over him. In a recent interview, he revealed how Kaif reacted when she saw the video. He mentioned that she approved the song and said, “She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one’. That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera. This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves, and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good. And she was happier on that front that I kept it cool.”

On the work front, Kaushal is gearing up for the release of ‘Bad Newz’ where he will share the screen with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Kaif, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas.’ The couple has been sparking pregnancy rumours as fans think Kaif is away from the spotlight because she is expecting her first child. Recently, she was vacationing in Germany. She landed in Mumbai earlier today.

