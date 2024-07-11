Here's Why Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif The Most 'Competitive' Person In His Life

Kaushal has become the talk of the town ever since the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from ‘Bad Newz’ was released. The actor’s moves have got his fans swooning over him. In a recent interview, he revealed how Kaif reacted when she saw the video. He mentioned that she approved the song and said, “She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one’. That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera. This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves, and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good. And she was happier on that front that I kept it cool.”