'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year

'Bad Newz' trailer was unveiled on June 28. It has all the elements to tickle your funny bones. The trailer opens with a confused Triptii Dimri who is questioned by Neha Dhupia about the father of her unborn child. As she doesn't know who the father is, the doctor advices a paternity test. It then shows us the romance between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii's characters. The latter recalls her affair with Ammy Virk. The doctor declares it a case of heteropaternal superfecundation (where two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men). He calls it a 'once-in-a-lifetime' occurrence. He also reveals that both Vicky and Ammy are the fathers of the unborn child.