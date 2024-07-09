'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Bad Newz' has been creating all the right buzz since its announcement. The trailer that released recently also received overwhelming responses from audiences. 'Bad Newz' marks Vicky and Triptii's first film together and fans are already excited about their sizzling chemistry on screen. The second song of the film released today, June 9. It is titled 'Jaanam' and features Vicky and Triptii. We must say the duo has set the internet on fire with their steamy dance moves.
The song starts with Vicky and Triptii seemingly going on a vacation and sharing intimate moments. They are also seen enjoying a romantic dinner date and also indulging in pool romance. They also share a steamy kiss in the song. It's an absolute delight for the fans to watch the duo sharing a sizzling chemistry in this sensuous track.
'Jaanam' is the 'hottest' and 'sexiest' song of the year. Music has been composed by Vishal Mishra and he has also crooned the steamy romantic track.
Dharma Productions, sharing the video song on their Instagram handle wrote, ''The hottest track has just dropped and it’s ready to set your playlist on fire! (sic)''.
'Bad Newz' trailer was unveiled on June 28. It has all the elements to tickle your funny bones. The trailer opens with a confused Triptii Dimri who is questioned by Neha Dhupia about the father of her unborn child. As she doesn't know who the father is, the doctor advices a paternity test. It then shows us the romance between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii's characters. The latter recalls her affair with Ammy Virk. The doctor declares it a case of heteropaternal superfecundation (where two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men). He calls it a 'once-in-a-lifetime' occurrence. He also reveals that both Vicky and Ammy are the fathers of the unborn child.
Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' is all set to hit the screens on July 19.