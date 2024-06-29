Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer

Katrina Kaif reacted to the 'Bad Newz' trailer that was unveiled yesterday. The rom-com stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif reacts to Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' trailer Photo: Instagram


Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer 'Bad Newz' trailer was unveiled yesterday, June 28. It has all the elements to tickle your funny bones. Vicky's wife actress Katrina Kaif has watched the trailer and has commented on it. Read on to know what she has said.

Katrina who has always supported her husband, shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Can't waittt for this...Congratulations. @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar (sic)".

Katrina Kaif gives shoutout to 'Bad Newz' trailer Photo: Instagram


Yesterday, at the trailer launch event, Vicky said that he gave a hint to Katrina that she is a part of the film, which had left her confused.

In referring to Katrina's pregnancy rumours, when a reporter asked Vicky Kaushal when will the audience get to hear the good news of his real life, he replied, “Abhi ke liye aap bad newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain. Jab uska (good news) time aayega, we won't be shying away from giving that news.”

Vicky's brother, Sunny Kaushal and his girlfriend Sharvari Wagh also shared their reactions to the trailer of 'Bad Newz'. Sunny, sharing the trailer on Instagram, wrote, "Kya mazzedaar trailer hai guys.. (sic)." While Sharvari wrote, "Some of my closest friends have made this year's funniest entertainer!! So happy and so proud guys! (sic)''.

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh's reactions to 'Bad Newz' trailer Photo: Instagram


'Bad Newz' trailer opens with a confused Triptii Dimri who is questioned by Neha Dhupia about the father of her unborn child. As she doesn't know who the father is, the doctor advices a paternity test. It then shows us the romance between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii's characters. The latter recalls her affair with Ammy Virk. The doctor declares it a case of heteropaternal superfecundation (where two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men). He calls it a 'once-in-a-lifetime' occurrence. He also reveals that both Vicky and Ammy are the fathers of the unborn child.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It is all set to hit the screens on July 19.

