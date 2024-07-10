Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Reveals How Wife Katrina Kaif Reacted When She Saw His Moves In 'Tauba Tauba' Song

Vicky Kaushal has revealed how Katrina Kaif reacted when she saw him in 'Tauba Tauba.' The actor is being praised for his groovy moves in the song.

X
Vicky Kaushal in 'Tauba Tauba', Katrina Kaif Photo: X
info_icon

Vicky Kaushal has become the talk of the town ever since ‘Bad Newz’s first song – ‘Tauba Tauba’ – was released. The actor is being praised for his smooth moves and for how dapper he looks in the music video. In a recent interview, he revealed how his wife Katrina Kaif reacted when she saw the song for the first time.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal mentioned how Katrina Kaif reacted when she saw his moves in ‘Tauba Tauba.’ The actor revealed that she approved of the song and liked it. He said, “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukaar hai (heave a sigh of relief).”

Kaushal mentioned how Kaif does not consider him to be a great dancer. He said that when she saw ‘Tauba Tauba’ she was impressed by how he measured his moves and did not go overboard. The actor continued, “She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one’. That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera. This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves, and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good. And She was happier on that front that I kept it cool.”

Released earlier this month, ‘Tauba Tauba’ is slowly becoming a sensation. The song has been sung by Karan Aujla and it features Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. On the work front, Kaushal is gearing up for the release of ‘Bad Newz’ where along with Dimri he will also share the screen with Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia.

On the other hand, Kaif was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ where she shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
  3. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. James Anderson Retirement: The Numbers Behind A Legendary Career As Retirement Looms
  5. Gautam Gambhir: The Man With Capabilities To Light Up A Frozen Lake, Now Heads Indian Cricket
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro Semifinal: What A GOAL! Lamine Yamal Surpasses Pele To Create History - Watch
  2. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal Creates History To Take Spain To Final
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Have 'New Energy' Ahead Of Ten Hag's Third Season
  4. UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Fussballliebe Gets Makeover, Ice-Cool Ivan Toney
  5. ENG Vs NED Semi-Final, UEFA Euro 2024: England Back Harry Kane To Prove Critics Wrong Against Netherlands
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Vekic Vs Sun, Wimbledon 2024: Croatian Fights Back To Beat Qualifier Into Last Four - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, QF 3 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE Updates: 18 Killed In UP Bus Accident; SC To Review Same-Sex Marriage Verdict
  3. In Telangana, A Story Of Extreme Survival
  4. Unnao: 18 Killed After Sleeper Bus Hits Milk Tanker On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
  5. Capitalocene: Climate Change In The Age of Capital
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
  2. Did Prasanth Varma Target Ranveer Singh With His 'Rejection' Post? Here's What The 'HanuMan' Director Has To Say
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  4. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  5. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
US News
  1. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  2. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
  3. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
  4. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
  5. Top 7 Visa-Free Destinations For American Travelers In 2024
World News
  1. PM Keir Starmer Welcomes UK's 'Most Diverse Parliament'; Rishi Sunak Takes Charge As Interim Opposition Leader
  2. COP, Anthropogenic, Solastalgia...What?
  3. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  4. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  5. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  8. Sports News Highlights: Gautam Gambhir Replaces Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach; IND-W Beat RSA-W By 10 Wickets