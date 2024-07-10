Vicky Kaushal has become the talk of the town ever since ‘Bad Newz’s first song – ‘Tauba Tauba’ – was released. The actor is being praised for his smooth moves and for how dapper he looks in the music video. In a recent interview, he revealed how his wife Katrina Kaif reacted when she saw the song for the first time.
In a conversation with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal mentioned how Katrina Kaif reacted when she saw his moves in ‘Tauba Tauba.’ The actor revealed that she approved of the song and liked it. He said, “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like this is good. And I was like shukaar hai (heave a sigh of relief).”
Kaushal mentioned how Kaif does not consider him to be a great dancer. He said that when she saw ‘Tauba Tauba’ she was impressed by how he measured his moves and did not go overboard. The actor continued, “She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one’. That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera. This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves, and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good. And She was happier on that front that I kept it cool.”
Released earlier this month, ‘Tauba Tauba’ is slowly becoming a sensation. The song has been sung by Karan Aujla and it features Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. On the work front, Kaushal is gearing up for the release of ‘Bad Newz’ where along with Dimri he will also share the screen with Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia.
On the other hand, Kaif was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ where she shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara.’