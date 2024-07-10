Kaushal mentioned how Kaif does not consider him to be a great dancer. He said that when she saw ‘Tauba Tauba’ she was impressed by how he measured his moves and did not go overboard. The actor continued, “She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, and not a trained one’. That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera. This time, she was happy because I held it back in terms of expression, moves, and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that dancing is good. And She was happier on that front that I kept it cool.”