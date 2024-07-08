Anil Kapoor Calls Vicky Kaushal 'Fortunate' To Marry Katrina Kaif: Bahut Hi Achhi Ladki Hai

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. And since then, their dreamy wedding keeps grabbing headlines, on and off again. Recently, Anil Kapoor also shared his happiness about Vicky getting married to his lady love. During the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ show, host Anil said about Katrina, “Aisi Ladki mili jo meri bahut kareebi dost hai, jinki mai bahut izzat karta hoon. Bahut hi achhi ladki hai, you are so fortunate yaa.” Check out the video here:
Vicky Kaushal was on the sets of the reality show to promote his highly anticipated next ‘Bad Newz’ with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.
For those caught unaware, Vicky and Katrina secretly dated for a while before they tied the knot. While the couple has opened up about their relationship and marriage in several interviews, Vicky had once compared his love for Katrina with a calm rainy day. He had told GQ India, “Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens. I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling.”
He had also said, “The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right).”
Meanwhile, Vicky is currently awaiting the release of his next, ‘Bad Newz’, with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. It is slated to release on July 19. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is a follow-up to the 2019 comedy ‘Good Newwz’, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.