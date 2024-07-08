Anil Kapoor Calls Vicky Kaushal 'Fortunate' To Marry Katrina Kaif: Bahut Hi Achhi Ladki Hai

For those caught unaware, Vicky and Katrina secretly dated for a while before they tied the knot. While the couple has opened up about their relationship and marriage in several interviews, Vicky had once compared his love for Katrina with a calm rainy day. He had told GQ India, “Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens. I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling.”