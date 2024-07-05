After much anticipation, the title of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe film was finally unveiled. The movie has been titled ‘Alpha’ and fans are excited to see two women don the hat of a spy and engage in some gravity-defying stunt sequences. It will be interesting to watch two women step into a genre that has always been dominated by male actors.
Bollywood does not have a lot of women in spy films playing meaty roles. However, there are a handful of films where women have played a substantial part in a spy film without being reduced to a flowerpot. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, here are seven Bollywood actresses who have also played the role of spies in movies.
1. Priyanka Chopra in 'Don 2'
Priyanka Chopra played Roma, an undercover cop on a mission to capture Don, played by Shah Rukh Khan. She brought determination and emotional depth to her role that was previously played by Zeenat Aman.
2. Taapsee Pannu in 'Naam Shabana'
In ‘Naam Shabana’, Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a trained spy. The movie was a prequel to ‘Baby’ and the actor was praised for how she transformed from a vulnerable girl to a fierce agent in the film.
3. Katrina Kaif in 'Ek Tha Tiger'
Katrina Kaif plays the role of Zoya in the ‘Tiger’ franchise. The first movie shows her as a Pakistani spy who falls in love with an Indian agent – played by Salman Khan. The actor was praised for coming out of her comfort zone and showing her tough side.
4. Vidya Balan in 'Bobby Jasoos'
In ‘Bobby Jasoos’, Vidya Balan plays the role of a private detective. She donned multiple avatars in the film and used disguises to help her clients.
5. Kareena Kapoor in 'Agent Vinod'
While the film failed to resonate with the audience, Kareena Kapoor as Iram – an ISI agent – grabbed eyeballs. She questions her allegiance and also goes undercover to unearth the truth.
6. Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan'
Unlike her previous roles, Deepika Padukone played the role of ISI Agent Rubina. She stood her ground while battling it out with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and John Abraham’s Jim.
7. Yami Gautam in 'Uri'
As Pallavi Sharma, an undercover RAW agent, Yami Gautam played a pivotal role in ‘Uri.’ Her character was responsible for planning and executing the surgical strikes against terrorist camps. Her strong, focused, and determined portrayal was appreciated by her fans.