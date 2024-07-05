Art & Entertainment

Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before

Ahead of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's 'Alpha', here are seven Bollywood actresses who have played spies before. Check out the list here.

Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan', Katrina Kaif in 'Ek Tha Tiger' Photo: Facebook
info_icon

After much anticipation, the title of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe film was finally unveiled. The movie has been titled ‘Alpha’ and fans are excited to see two women don the hat of a spy and engage in some gravity-defying stunt sequences. It will be interesting to watch two women step into a genre that has always been dominated by male actors.

Bollywood does not have a lot of women in spy films playing meaty roles. However, there are a handful of films where women have played a substantial part in a spy film without being reduced to a flowerpot. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, here are seven Bollywood actresses who have also played the role of spies in movies.

1. Priyanka Chopra in 'Don 2' 

Priyanka Chopra in 'Don 2'
Priyanka Chopra in 'Don 2' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Priyanka Chopra played Roma, an undercover cop on a mission to capture Don, played by Shah Rukh Khan. She brought determination and emotional depth to her role that was previously played by Zeenat Aman.

2. Taapsee Pannu in 'Naam Shabana' 

Taapsee Pannu in 'Naam Shabana'
Taapsee Pannu in 'Naam Shabana' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

In ‘Naam Shabana’, Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a trained spy. The movie was a prequel to ‘Baby’ and the actor was praised for how she transformed from a vulnerable girl to a fierce agent in the film.

3. Katrina Kaif in 'Ek Tha Tiger'

Katrina Kaif in 'Ek Tha Tiger'
Katrina Kaif in 'Ek Tha Tiger' Photo: Amazon Prime Video
info_icon

Katrina Kaif plays the role of Zoya in the ‘Tiger’ franchise. The first movie shows her as a Pakistani spy who falls in love with an Indian agent – played by Salman Khan. The actor was praised for coming out of her comfort zone and showing her tough side.

4. Vidya Balan in 'Bobby Jasoos' 

Vidya Balan in 'Bobby Jasoos'
Vidya Balan in 'Bobby Jasoos' Photo: X
info_icon

In ‘Bobby Jasoos’, Vidya Balan plays the role of a private detective. She donned multiple avatars in the film and used disguises to help her clients.

5. Kareena Kapoor in 'Agent Vinod' 

Kareena Kapoor in 'Agent Vinod'
Kareena Kapoor in 'Agent Vinod' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

While the film failed to resonate with the audience, Kareena Kapoor as Iram – an ISI agent – grabbed eyeballs. She questions her allegiance and also goes undercover to unearth the truth.

6. Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan'

Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan'
Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan' Photo: X
info_icon

Unlike her previous roles, Deepika Padukone played the role of ISI Agent Rubina. She stood her ground while battling it out with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and John Abraham’s Jim.

7. Yami Gautam in 'Uri' 

Yami Gautam in 'Uri'
Yami Gautam in 'Uri' Photo: Facebook
info_icon

As Pallavi Sharma, an undercover RAW agent, Yami Gautam played a pivotal role in ‘Uri.’ Her character was responsible for planning and executing the surgical strikes against terrorist camps. Her strong, focused, and determined portrayal was appreciated by her fans.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Laura Wolvaardt Dismissed But SA-W Going Strong Against IND-W At Chepauk
  2. T20 WC: Maha CM Shinde Felicitates Rohit, SKY In Mumbai - In Pics
  3. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: A Test Of Endurance For Teams And Fans In Caribbean
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First
  5. Pandya Talks Trolling, Kohli Opens Up About Struggles In Meet With PM Modi: Watch
Football News
  1. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
  3. Vivianne Miedema Joins Manchester City After Arsenal Exit
  4. England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Mikel Arteta Drops Hint On New Arsenal Contract: 'It Will Happen'
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE: 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC; Maha CM Announces Rs 11 Cr Reward For Indian Cricket Team
  2. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  3. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
  4. NEET-UG Row: Scrapping Entire Exam Not Rational, Centre Tells SC; NTA Says Claims Of Mass Malpractice 'Lack Basis'
  5. Assam Floods: Overflowing Streets, Boats In Use & Animals | In Photos
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  2. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  3. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
  4. Caught On Cam: Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire In Colorado
  5. Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4th Surfing In Tuxedo With Beer And US Flag—It's All Real
World News
  1. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  2. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  3. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  4. World's First 'Robot Suicide'? South Korean City Council's 'Diligent' Officer Found Shattered
  5. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News Today LIVE: 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC; Maha CM Announces Rs 11 Cr Reward For Indian Cricket Team
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: ARG Advance To Copa America Semi-final; German GP Set To Start