Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe Movie Is Titled 'Alpha', Shooting Begins

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming Spy Universe film has finally got a title. It is titled 'Alpha'. On Friday, July 5, Alia took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video revealing the film title. The shooting for the much-awaited spy thriller has finally begun.
The video showed ‘Alpha’ written on it as Alia Bhatt’s voiceover said in Hindi, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehle akshar aur hamare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har shahar mein ek jungle hai aur har jungle mein raaj karega ek Alpha (The first alphabet of the Greek language and our motto – first, fastest and courageous. If you see, every city is a jungle and an Alpha rules every jungle)”. The BGM of the video is great.
As soon as Alia dropped the video, netizens expressed their excitement on the comments section. One wrote, ''Damnn now thats how you do an announcement'' while another wrote, ''Hurricane at box office''. One user wrote, ''And lets Alpha Alia bhatt to spy universe letss goo'' and one commented, ''exactly what we wanted''.
'Alpha' is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra who is leaving no stone unturned to make it an action spectacle. Alia and Sharvari are playing key roles in the spy-thriller. For the unversed, 'Alpha' is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe and is billed as one of the most ambitious action spy film led by female protagonists.
Alia and Sharvari have been prepping for it since long and now as the movie has gone on floors, it would be interesting to watch what surprises they have in store for the audiences. But we are sure that 'Alpha' will be a great spectacle to watch. The release date is yet to be announced.