Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe Movie Is Titled 'Alpha', Shooting Begins

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming Spy Universe film by YRF is titled 'Alpha'.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's spy universe film title revealed Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming Spy Universe film has finally got a title. It is titled 'Alpha'. On Friday, July 5, Alia took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video revealing the film title. The shooting for the much-awaited spy thriller has finally begun.

The video showed ‘Alpha’ written on it as Alia Bhatt’s voiceover said in Hindi, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehle akshar aur hamare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har shahar mein ek jungle hai aur har jungle mein raaj karega ek Alpha (The first alphabet of the Greek language and our motto – first, fastest and courageous. If you see, every city is a jungle and an Alpha rules every jungle)”. The BGM of the video is great.

Watch the video here.

As soon as Alia dropped the video, netizens expressed their excitement on the comments section. One wrote, ''Damnn now thats how you do an announcement'' while another wrote, ''Hurricane at box office''. One user wrote, ''And lets Alpha Alia bhatt to spy universe letss goo'' and one commented, ''exactly what we wanted''.

'Alpha' is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra who is leaving no stone unturned to make it an action spectacle. Alia and Sharvari are playing key roles in the spy-thriller. For the unversed, 'Alpha' is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe and is billed as one of the most ambitious action spy film led by female protagonists.

Alia and Sharvari have been prepping for it since long and now as the movie has gone on floors, it would be interesting to watch what surprises they have in store for the audiences. But we are sure that 'Alpha' will be a great spectacle to watch. The release date is yet to be announced.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Scores 81 As SA-W Post 189 Against IND-W At Chepauk
  2. Salem Spartans Vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch SS Vs SMP Match 3
  3. Hugh Jackman Names Rohit Sharma 'The Beast' As His Favourite From Indian Team: Watch
  4. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 11 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup-Winning Team India
  5. T20 WC: Maha CM Shinde Felicitates Rohit, SKY In Mumbai - In Pics
Football News
  1. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  2. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  3. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
  4. Vivianne Miedema Joins Manchester City After Arsenal Exit
  5. England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
  2. Breaking News Today LIVE: Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row; 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC
  3. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  4. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
  5. NEET-UG Row: Scrapping Entire Exam Not Rational, Centre Tells SC; NTA Says Claims Of Mass Malpractice 'Lack Basis'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  2. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  3. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  4. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
  5. Caught On Cam: Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire In Colorado
World News
  1. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  2. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  3. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. World's First 'Robot Suicide'? South Korean City Council's 'Diligent' Officer Found Shattered
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News Today LIVE: Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row; 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Argentina Advance To Copa America Semi-final; German GP Set To Start