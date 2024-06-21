Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'

Anil Kapoor has opened up about the rumours of his strained relationship with Boney Kapoor. Boney had earlier mentioned that Anil was upset on getting replaced in 'No Entry 2.'

Facebook
Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor have been in the news ever since ‘No Entry 2’ was announced. Boney replaced Anil in ‘No Entry 2’ and chose a fresh cast for the sequel. It was rumoured that this development did not sit well with Anil and his relationship with Boney became complicated. In a recent interview, Anil Kapoor opened up about his feud with Boney Kapoor.

In a conversation with DNA, Anil Kapoor opened up about not getting a role in ‘No Entry 2’ and on his rumoured feud with Boney Kapoor. He did not directly address if he was upset with Boney. He said, “Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do. Use kya discuss karna (It’s a personal matter, why should we discuss it)?”

Anil was informed that Boney’s statement about him was reportedly widely in the media. Reacting to this, he said, “Haan toh koi nahi. Aage badho. Dekho ghar ki baat ko kya discuss karna (It’s okay. We should move on Look, what is there to discuss about family matters). And he (Boney) is never wrong.”

In an earlier interview, Boney had mentioned that Anil was not happy with being replaced in ‘No Entry 2.’ He mentioned that he did not cast Anil as there was ‘no space.’ He also revealed that he wanted to inform Anil first but the news was already leaked to the press. Boney said, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the ‘No Entry’ sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the ‘No Entry’ sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did.”

‘No Entry 2’ will now star Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ on Jio Cinema.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  2. Cracks In Maharashtra's Coalition Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  3. In Pictures: India Celebrates 10th International Yoga Day
  4. Day In Pics: June 21, 2024
  5. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
  2. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'
  3. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  4. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  5. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  2. AIFF Futsal Club Championship Kicks Off In Gujarat This Saturday
  3. Pakistan Cricket Board Set To Make Changes In Selection Committee After Poor T20 WC Campaign
  4. BAN Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC Super 8: Shanto Vows To Win Remaining Super 8 Games Despite Batting Struggles
  5. Pakistan Cricket's New Test Coach Jason Gillespie To Arrive Next Month For Bangladesh Series Camp: Report
World News
  1. Amid Israel And Hezbollah's Conflict In Lebanon, A Warning For Cyprus
  2. South Sudan's Vice President Expresses Concerns Over Ongoing Peace Talks
  3. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match