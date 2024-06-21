In an earlier interview, Boney had mentioned that Anil was not happy with being replaced in ‘No Entry 2.’ He mentioned that he did not cast Anil as there was ‘no space.’ He also revealed that he wanted to inform Anil first but the news was already leaked to the press. Boney said, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the ‘No Entry’ sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the ‘No Entry’ sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did.”