Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor have been in the news ever since ‘No Entry 2’ was announced. Boney replaced Anil in ‘No Entry 2’ and chose a fresh cast for the sequel. It was rumoured that this development did not sit well with Anil and his relationship with Boney became complicated. In a recent interview, Anil Kapoor opened up about his feud with Boney Kapoor.
In a conversation with DNA, Anil Kapoor opened up about not getting a role in ‘No Entry 2’ and on his rumoured feud with Boney Kapoor. He did not directly address if he was upset with Boney. He said, “Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do. Use kya discuss karna (It’s a personal matter, why should we discuss it)?”
Anil was informed that Boney’s statement about him was reportedly widely in the media. Reacting to this, he said, “Haan toh koi nahi. Aage badho. Dekho ghar ki baat ko kya discuss karna (It’s okay. We should move on Look, what is there to discuss about family matters). And he (Boney) is never wrong.”
In an earlier interview, Boney had mentioned that Anil was not happy with being replaced in ‘No Entry 2.’ He mentioned that he did not cast Anil as there was ‘no space.’ He also revealed that he wanted to inform Anil first but the news was already leaked to the press. Boney said, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the ‘No Entry’ sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the ‘No Entry’ sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did.”
‘No Entry 2’ will now star Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ on Jio Cinema.