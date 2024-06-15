Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Describes His Wife Sunita Kapoor As 'Bigg Boss' Of The Family

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is set to host the upcoming season of the reality streaming show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, said that his wife Sunita Kapoor is the Bigg Boss of Kapoor family.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is set to host the upcoming season of the reality streaming show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, said that his wife Sunita Kapoor is the Bigg Boss of Kapoor family.

The upcoming season promises a brand new tagline, "Ab Sab Badlega" with Anil at the helm. Talking about the Bigg Boss in the Kapoor family, Anil said: “My wife, Sunita is most likely to be the Bigg Boss of the Kapoor family.” Anil also spoke about what viewers can expect from the upcoming season. He said: “‘Bigg Boss’ means raw entertainment and this season of BB OTT will be very real, raw and a fun journey.”

When he was asked about taking up household responsibilities, he had a rather amusing response. The actor said that he is most likely to run away from household chores. “I pretend that I can do household chores, but I can't,” he added. ‘Bigg OTT 3’ is set to stream from June 21 on JioCinema Premium.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  2. Ahead Of CM's Visit To Gwalior, Two Unidentified Persons Found Murdered
  3. 'Never Indulged In It, This Is BJP's Job': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hits Back Over 'Vindictive Politics' Allegation
  4. Kerala: Two School Students Drown In Quarry Pond
  5. Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Remains Of 33-Year-Old Mumbai Man Reach City
Entertainment News
  1. Tom Glynn-Carney On His ‘House Of Dragon’ Character: 'Immensely Troubled, Very Complex'
  2. Socialising & Relaxation Part Of Simple Kaul's Routine For Mental Fitness
  3. Shania Twain Had To Perform Before Drunk Men To Make Her Mother Happy
  4. Robert De Niro Explains How He Lost ‘Goodbye Girl’ To Richard Dreyfuss
  5. Sunny Leone Shoots For Upcoming Film In Karnataka, Visits Village School
Sports News
  1. Slovenia Vs Denmark, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Action Continues, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  3. Euro 2024: Hosts Germany Thump Scotland 5-1 In Clinical Opening Win - In Pics
  4. US Open Golf: Tiger Woods 'May Or May Not' Have Played Last Game After Missing Cut
  5. ICC T20 WC 2024: SA Edge Nepal Thriller As NZ Thrash Uganda - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Emergency Crews Rescue 28 People Trapped On Upside-Down Ride At Oregon Amusement Park
  2. Visit These Historical Places To Experience The True Essence Of Juneteenth
  3. Pakistan Govt Announces Rs 10.20 Reduction In Petrol Price Ahead Of Eid Ul Adha
  4. As #Melodi Goes Viral, Here's A Look At India-Italy Ties, Facts On Italian PM Meloni
  5. Heat Wave Alert: NWS Predicts Sweltering Week For Midwest And Northeast
Latest Stories
  1. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  2. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  3. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  4. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Action Continues, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  6. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  7. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  8. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation