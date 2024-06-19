Anil Kapoor Has THIS To Say On Being Replaced In 'No Entry 2' And 'Welcome To The Jungle'

In an earlier interview, Boney Kapoor had talked about Anil Kapoor not being a part of ‘No Entry 2.’ The producer had mentioned that he did not rope in Anil in the sequel because there was ‘no space.’ He said that he wanted to share the news with Anil first, but the news had already been leaked to the media. Speaking to Zoom, he said, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the ‘No Entry’ sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the ‘No Entry’ sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did.” It is rumoured that after this development, the actor is not on good terms with Boney. According to media reports, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to be a part of the film.