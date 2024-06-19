Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Has THIS To Say On Being Replaced In 'No Entry 2' And 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Anil Kapoor has reacted to being replaced in 'No Entry 2' and 'Welcome To The Jungle.' The actor will be seen hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT' from June 21 onwards.

Instagram
Anil Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Anil Kapoor is in the news as he has recently taken over from Salman Khan to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ But beyond this, he is also making headlines for no longer being a part of the much-awaited sequels of ‘No Entry 2’ and ‘Welcome 3.’ In a recent appearance, the actor has finally broken his silence and has reacted to being replaced in these films.

Speaking at the press conference of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Anil Kapoor opened up about being replaced in ‘No Entry’ and ‘Welcome 3.’ He took it in his stride and mentioned that he did not know why he was not a part of these movies where he had played iconic roles. Speaking to the media, the actor said, “Recently, I was replaced in two places in films. Now, what is the reason I don’t know. But these things happen. We are just doing our jobs with sincerity and honesty. That’s what life is.”

In an earlier interview, Boney Kapoor had talked about Anil Kapoor not being a part of ‘No Entry 2.’ The producer had mentioned that he did not rope in Anil in the sequel because there was ‘no space.’ He said that he wanted to share the news with Anil first, but the news had already been leaked to the media. Speaking to Zoom, he said, “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the ‘No Entry’ sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the ‘No Entry’ sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did.” It is rumoured that after this development, the actor is not on good terms with Boney. According to media reports, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to be a part of the film.

On the other hand, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is being helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie has a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Paresh Rawal among others.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Fighter.’

