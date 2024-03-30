Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan And Arjun Kapoor To Star In 'No Entry 2', Confirms Boney Kapoor

Earlier, there were reports of Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor coming together for 'No Entry 2'. Now, it has been confirmed by filmmaker Boney Kapoor. In an interview, Boney revealed that Diljit, Varun and Arjun are part of the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster, 'No Entry' which was helmed by Anees Bazmee. It starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly.
In an interview with Indian Express, Boney Kapoor that the film is on cards, and they are all set for it. He also revealed that it's a big one and will go on floors by December this year. ''We have got Varun, Arjun and Diljit. There will be a lot of actresses as well,'' he added.
Advertisement
Boney kept the information about the plot under wraps. He said, “Earlier, the concept had spilled over and some films had copied it, or rather ‘adapted’ it. I don’t want to name the film, so it is better not to speak about it. I used to brag about the unusual concept we had but then I found out there was another film that was made with the same concept''.
In an interview with Zoom, Boney revealed that his brother Anil Kapoor was angry and not talking to him properly over the casting of the 'No Entry' sequel. Boney revealed that he couldn't accommodate Anil in the cast as there was “no space" in the sequel.
Advertisement
Boney also explained why he cast Varun, Arjun and Diljit in 'No Entry 2. “Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting,'' said the filmmaker.
Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production, 'Maidaan', having Ajay Devgn in the lead. It is all set to arrive in theatres on April 10.