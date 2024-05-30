Watch: Katrina Kaif Stops Vicky Kaushal After Noticing They Are Being Filmed During London Stroll

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, certainly one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, have been clicked in London again. It is believed that Katrina, who is on a low-key hiatus, is pregnant, and has been spending time with her family in London. While neither Katrina Kaif nor Vicky has addressed these rumours, as per a new video shared on social media, Katrina and Vicky were seen taking a stroll through the streets of London.
Clearly, the buzz around the actor expecting her first baby with Vicky Kaushal still remains high, the new video on Reddit features Katrina appearing to ask Vicky to turn around as she notices they are being recorded. The couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand, dressed in matching black outfits. The video sees them crossing the street together, but when Katrina notices a fan filming them, she stops Vicky, after which they step back onto the pavement.
Reacting to the video, several commented on how Katrina seems miffed. One user wrote, "Why did she go back after spotting the cameraperson?" Another Redditor commented, "She looks mad at the camera person for taking a video." A third one wrote, "I can feel the tension on mute." A fourth commented, "She pulls back Vicky because she notices she is being filmed and is making him aware."
Recently, a report in Zoom claimed that the actor is pregnant. The Zoom report had earlier quoted a source as saying, “if all goes well, Katrina and Vicky will welcome their first child in the UK.” The source added that Katrina, who has grown up in the UK and owns a house in London's Hampstead, will deliver her baby in the city.
However, her representative agency asserted the report as ‘unconfirmed’. “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation,” read a statement shared by Raindrop media.