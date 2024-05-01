Watch: Katrina Kaif Becomes Latest Victim Of Deepfake, Speaks Fluent French In Morphed Audio Clip

Over the past couple of months, several Bollywood actors have fallen prey to deep fake. In fact, a deep fake video of Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan talking about their political views went viral recently, and it generated huge concern from people over the misuse of technology. Now Katrina Kaif has become the latest victim of deep fake and a morphed voice of Katrina Kaif speaking French is now viral on social media.
The original video is from 2017 when Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan made their presence felt at the launch event of Bina Kak’s book, Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore, in Mumbai. Joining them was Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. And now a fan page has shared the video, but it is morphed and features Katrina speaking fluent French, with the use of artificial intelligence.
The deep fake video was shared with a disclaimer, which read, “Both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan attended the book launch of Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore by Bina Kak. Salman and Katrina are very close to her from their Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya movie. She played Salman’s mother in that movie. Disclaimer: The French voiceover is AI-generated but the speech hasn’t been morphed or twisted, it is the exact same as her original speech.”
Social media users could not fathom how the video looks so real. One user commented, “Does she speak French and Arabic?” Another one wrote, “She’s so supremely talented unlike any other actress !!”
Meanwhile, earlier, the official spokesperson of Ranveer Singh confirmed that after the actor filed a police complaint, an FIR has been lodged and further investigation would be done by the Cyber Crime Cell. Ranveer’s spokesperson said, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deep fake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh (sic)”.
Not just him, earlier this month, another deep fake video of Aamir Khan also went viral on social media and featured him promoting a political party. Post that, Mumbai police registered an FIR against an unnamed person.