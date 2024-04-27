Katrina Kaif is one of the most sought-after talents in Bollywood. With a career spanning over decades, the actor has grown to become one of the most successful actors in the film industry. She has managed to carve a niche for herself and has a dedicated fanbase that showers love upon her constantly. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she had received a project from Hollywood. However, she turned it down.
In a conversation with Variety, Katrina Kaif opened up about her journey in Bollywood to date. After creating a name for herself in the Hindi film industry, she launched her makeup brand. She revealed that she did receive an offer from Hollywood, but she had to turn it down due to her circumstances. Reflecting on the opportunity, the actor said that it will happen again. She said, “I do believe it will happen, and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book, so to speak, and really exciting.”
Kaif talked about how she puts her fans first and that is what dictates her film choices. She said, “I’ve always put the audiences first and have tried to with my choices throughout my career. And now I think it’s about finding a balance, what story do I feel is going to connect with the audience? And what do I connect to personally and as an actor right now? What’s going to give me growth? What’s going to give me satisfaction? This is just exactly what I want to be doing right now.”
On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’. In this Sriram Raghavan movie, she played the role of Maria and shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. She was hailed by the audiences and the critics for her performance.