On the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, brothers Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal upped the ante with their humour and anecdotes. As the show progressed, Vicky talked about his bond with Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, host Kapil Sharma teased Sunny by linking him to his rumoured girlfriend, Sharvari.
As the show progressed, host Kapil Sharma asked Vicky Kaushal to tell the audience how he celebrated Valentine’s Day with Katrina Kaif when they were dating. He also asked the ‘Sam Bahadur’ actor to share how they celebrate Valentine’s Day now that they are married. Responding to this question, Vicky said that they like to spend ‘quality time’ together. He said, “Earlier also the idea was to spend quality time together and now also the idea is the same.”
After teasing Vicky, Sharma moved on to Sunny. He teased him by taking Sharvari’s name. He asked him whether Valentine’s Day falls on the 14th Sharvari or is it every day. The brothers laughed hysterically at the joke after which Sunny said, “Every day is 14th Sh…February.” His response got the audience laughing their hearts out. Vicky quipped, “He is not waiting for your answer, the punchline has already landed.”
On the work front, Vicky was last seen in ‘Dunki’ where he shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. He has films like ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Bad Newz’ lined up for this year. On the other hand, Sunny was last seen in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.’ He will be next seen in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and ‘Letters To Mrs Khanna.’