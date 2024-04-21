As the show progressed, host Kapil Sharma asked Vicky Kaushal to tell the audience how he celebrated Valentine’s Day with Katrina Kaif when they were dating. He also asked the ‘Sam Bahadur’ actor to share how they celebrate Valentine’s Day now that they are married. Responding to this question, Vicky said that they like to spend ‘quality time’ together. He said, “Earlier also the idea was to spend quality time together and now also the idea is the same.”