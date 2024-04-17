Art & Entertainment

Sunil Grover Grooves With Vicky Kaushal; Kapil Mentions Sharvari, Makes Sunny Blush

The makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS) on Wednesday shared the new promo of the show, featuring the Kaushal brothers – Vicky and Sunny.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sunil Grover Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS) on Wednesday shared the new promo of the show, featuring the Kaushal brothers – Vicky and Sunny.

The celebrity talk show is hosted by the stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma.

The promo shows Sunil Grover calling Vicky as her husband.

"Hamare pati ka naam hai 'Ka' se," says Sunil, to which the 'URI' actor replied: "Even my wife's name starts with 'Ka'. This makes us brother and sister." Vicky was referring to his wife and actress Katrina Kaif.

The visual then shows Sunil dancing with Vicky on the track 'Teri Umeed Tera Intezar' from the 1992 movie 'Deewana'.

Advertisement

Vicky then revealed their childhood secrets, saying, "Often it happened that dad used to walk ahead and when he looked behind, Sunny would disappear. He used to be found in gutter."

The actor, who was last seen in 'Sam Bahadur' further shared: "If we knew someone was coming over tomorrow for dinner, we would be stressed from the previous day, because we have to dance tomorrow."

Sunny, the younger brother of Vicky, who has been a part of movies like 'Shiddat', 'Mili', shared: "I think he (Vicky) sings well. He can't sing. But he does it with a lot of passion."

Advertisement

Kapil replied to it saying, "You don't know whether it was a compliment or an insult."

Kapil further went on to tease Sunny, by calling out actress Sharvari Wagh's name. Sunny and Sharvari are reportedly in an alleged relationship.

The comedian said: "Valentines should be on 14th Sharvari...14th February," leaving the Kaushal brothers laughing.

Vicky replied to this saying, "He isn't waiting for your (Sunny) answer. The punchline has already been delivered."

The video is captioned as: "Hasne aur hasane ka tareeka iss baar kazual nahi Kauhsal hoga kyunki aa rahe hai 'the Kaushal Brothers'."The episode will air on Netflix on Saturday at 8 pm.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported