Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Has 'Never Been So Nervous' As He Was Shooting In Front Of Sam Bahadur's Daughter

Vicky Kaushal has opened up about shooting the biographical war drama film 'Sam Bahadur' in front of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's daughter, Maya, expressing his fear and nervousness.

Advertisement

Instagram
Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Vicky Kaushal has opened up about shooting the biographical war drama film 'Sam Bahadur' in front of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's daughter, Maya, expressing his fear and nervousness.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Vicky portrays the first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the movie.

Vicky, who appeared on the stage of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', along with his brother Sunny Kaushal, shared an anecdote regarding the shoot of the movie.

The actor said: "When you get to play characters like this, the responsibility is huge. I met Sam Bahadur’s daughter Maya (aged between 75-80 years) multiple times to understand how he walked and spoke. We were shooting in Delhi, and I have never been so nervous in front of the camera."

Advertisement

"Sam Bahadur’s daughter was watching the shot behind the camera. I was scared because I knew I would not dare to ask whether I did it right or not. I just knew that if in her eyes I saw that she did not like it, then my confidence would be shattered, and more than half the film was left to be shot. But, I was very happy to see that she had tears in her eyes after watching the shot, and that boosted my confidence," he shared.

The 'URI' fame actor added: "For me, the biggest award is when a military film is approved by the military and they call out your performance."

Advertisement

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' streams on Netflix every Saturday at 8 p.m..

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured