‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: 5 Reasons To Watch Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show On Netflix

Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ made its unforgettable premiere on March 30, and the show marks the return of the gang: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Singh. The show brings back the dynamic chemistry and infectious humor of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Their camaraderie was dearly missed by the fans. Check out the 5 reasons that make ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ a must-watch:
You Can Watch It Anytime, Anywhere!
Just what Kapil says, ‘We are on Netflix now, Change your vocabulary, baby!’ The entire team is back on Netflix and the gang would be able to entertain their beloved audience across more than 190 countries! So watch the show with your loved ones anytime and anywhere.
Advertisement
Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover Make A Return
After over half a decade, Netflix has finally reunited the comical duo- Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to entertain us, and their camaraderie would be a notch higher. The trailer and sneak-peak of the first episode has already built anticipation for the laughter riot that both Kapil and Sunil will bring on screen.
The Guest List
While the Kapoors inaugurated the KAPS CAFE in the first episode, Aamir Khan will make it as a guest FINALLY after 11 years. From the airport terminal becoming a playground for Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to Diljit Dosanjh giving a special performance, the guest list of the show is nothing short of extraordinary. So gear up to enjoy your favorite celebrities grace the show!
Advertisement
Landing At The Terminal
With the newest airport in town, get ready to witness the gang filled with laughter and joy. Clearly, the new season calls for new characters as well.
King Of Comedy Kapil
The king of comedy - Kapil Sharma - is all set to grace our screens almost after a year with fun energy. So tune into ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix with new episodes dropping every Saturday!