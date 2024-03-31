Art & Entertainment

'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Siblings Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Fondly Recall Childhood Memories

The first episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' saw Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Singh as its first guests.

Kapil Sharma has been delighting audiences with his wit and humour for many years now. After entertaining Indian audiences on various comedy shows on television, his latest project ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has finally premiered on Netflix and will be available to watch in 192 countries. For the first episode, he welcomed Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and their mother, veteran actress Neetu Singh.

The host enthusiastically welcomed the trio onto his show. The episode recounted numerous anecdotes from the Kapoor family, including taking a trip down memory lane and the siblings recalling their childhood memories.

Just like any other siblings, the ‘Animal’ actor confessed that he used to beat up his sister when they were young. “Now it feels bad, but I used to hit her a lot in childhood.” Neetu Singh added, “Whenever I went out, I used to tell him, ‘You won’t touch my daughter.’” To which, the actor further said, “After a fight, she used to go crying to her [Neetu Singh] and say, ‘Mom, he hit me.’”

When Ranbir Kapoor was asked about whether he ever fought for his sister back in school, even before he could say anything, Riddhima Kapoor stated that she was a ‘heavyweight champion’ and would in fact beat up his friends, which spread laughter all across the room. The actor jokingly reminisced about how WWF was immensely popular back in the days, and they used to imitate it.

Listening to their playful banter, Neetu Singh praised the upbringing of her children, and credited her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor for it. “Both my children are very cool. They have never spoken loudly to anyone. My children have very good values, which Rishi Ji gave them: value of time, respecting people, respecting money. He was very strict, and my children would watch and learn.”

As for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ the second episode will feature cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma. It will air on April 6 at 8 PM only on Netflix.

