‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Trailer: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Reunite For A Riot Of Laughter

Talking about the show, Kapil Sharma said in a statement, “As seen in the trailer, we’re back! For all our fans in India, we love you, and for our global fans, especially in Korea and Mongolia who’ve been missing us, we’re coming to Netflix on March 30! Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv and I have been friends for a very long time and how you see us on screen, is how we are in real life. And yes, we love Archana ji - I had to say this because she’s holding my house help hostage. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is an extension of all of us in many ways and thanks to Netflix, you can watch us anytime, anywhere. Just remember, a new episode drops every Saturday.”