‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Trailer: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Reunite For A Riot Of Laughter

Kapil Sharma is back with his gang of friends Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh in the trailer of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. It gives a sneak-peak into the laughter-filled episodes awaiting viewers, who can expect to see a different side of the celebrity guests arriving on the show. To say the least, brace yourself for some surprises on the comic show.
The trailer shared an eclectic mix of guests as well, from Bollywood’s Kapoor family (Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor) to Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. Viewers can also spot Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, alongside Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma with batsman Shreyas Iyer. Be it the cast portraying a variety of characters to Kapil’s signature one-liners, the show would not let you keep a straight face even once.
Talking about the show, Kapil Sharma said in a statement, “As seen in the trailer, we’re back! For all our fans in India, we love you, and for our global fans, especially in Korea and Mongolia who’ve been missing us, we’re coming to Netflix on March 30! Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv and I have been friends for a very long time and how you see us on screen, is how we are in real life. And yes, we love Archana ji - I had to say this because she’s holding my house help hostage. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is an extension of all of us in many ways and thanks to Netflix, you can watch us anytime, anywhere. Just remember, a new episode drops every Saturday.”
Sunil Grover talked about reuniting with his gang, and said, “‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we’ve had on the show. Our Indian fans are like family, and this time, we’ll reach a worldwide audience, thanks to Netflix.”
Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, added, “We have some truly amazing episodes in store for you, and the trailer is just a chota pataka (a small firecracker). Hassi Ka Bada Dhamaka (A big explosion of laughter) will happen every Saturday starting March 30. We are excited and all geared up to ensure our fans keep asking for more.”
‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is all set to premiere on March 30, with new episodes every Saturday at 8 pm, on Netflix.