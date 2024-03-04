Sunil Grover On Playing Female Characters: Internally, You Become Wiser And Empowered

"Women are much more layered and way more powerful than men," said Sunil Grover during his recent interaction with Outlook India. Sunil is the master of drag queen art. He shot to fame with his female characters like Rinku Bhabhi and Gutthi in Kapil Sharma's show. Though he played different kinds of roles in other shows and films, his women characters made him a household name. Audiences showered him with lots of love for pulling off his characters so well.
When asked about the most difficult thing he finds while portraying a woman – physically and even emotionally, Sunil said, "I have only made caricatures of any character that I have played. But in my mind, I am not playing a woman. I am just playing a character that happens to be a woman. I didn't keep the gender thing in my mind. I just keep in mind the character I am playing. Sometimes, it's a girl and I do that and make a caricature out of it. I do that for men's character also and make it funny.''
He added, ''Having said that, I think playing a woman is also fun and I enjoy it. I feel when you are playing a woman, you internally become wiser, you are empowered and you see the world in a different light altogether and you can't feel that being a man. Being a woman is way more interesting than being a man.''
Grover further said, ''I can imagine if playing a character gives me so much joy, so being a woman would give me how much. Women are much more layered and way more powerful than men.''
Work-wise, his recent release was ZEE5's 'Sunflower 2'. He has got rave reviews for his performance. Next, he will be seen in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Krushna Abhishek. It will premiere on Netflix on March 30.