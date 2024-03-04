Sunil Grover On Playing Female Characters: Internally, You Become Wiser And Empowered

When asked about the most difficult thing he finds while portraying a woman – physically and even emotionally, Sunil said, "I have only made caricatures of any character that I have played. But in my mind, I am not playing a woman. I am just playing a character that happens to be a woman. I didn't keep the gender thing in my mind. I just keep in mind the character I am playing. Sometimes, it's a girl and I do that and make a caricature out of it. I do that for men's character also and make it funny.''