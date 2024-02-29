Sunil Grover On 'Sunflower 2': My Character Is Not Simple, It Took Me A Little While To Understand

'Sunflower’ Season 2 is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on March 1. The web series is created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral. The show has Sunil Grover who plays the lead role. Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni play prominent roles. Adah Sharma is the new addition to Sunflower society and the series.
Ahead of 'Sunflower 2' release, we had a freewheeling conversation with Sunil Grover who spoke at length about his character and the show.
'Sunflower' Season 1 released in 2021. So, it has been more than two years, after which Season 2 is coming. When asked about the delay, Sunil said, ''Even I was waiting for Season 2 to know what happens next. It took time because the shooting and the writing took time. To write a show is not easy and I am happy they took time to write because it's worth the wait. It's more thrilling and fun and also they had to give so many answers.''
When asked what mind space he got into to portray Sonu Singh, Sunil shared, ''I think the credit goes to the writers and Mr Vikas Bahl and team for how they conceived and created this character and the story. So, you only like the characters when the story is good. This is a very well-written character. Vikas Bahl told me how he wanted my character to be and I tried and keep it like that and it worked. Also, it's not a simple character to understand because when I read the character, I thought it was a simple. But he has qualities. He is sharp, sometimes he is innocent, a loner who speaks to random girls. After that, he comes across as very smart. The way he looks at things, sometimes he is so innocent that he can't even talk to a girl but sometimes he tries to impress girls. Also, he is the salesman of the year. So, so many qualities make him what he is. To have these qualities in one person and make it believable took me a little while to understand.''
On people's expectation that whatever he plays will be funny in some way or the other, Sunil said that he is happy that people recognises him for his work. ''It's a good thing that people expect something and comedy is a good thing because it generates a smile on anybody's face. When I walk into a mall or go out somewhere, people recognise me and even looking at me brings smiles to their faces. I feel so happy that I am the reason that one two seconds glance of me make them smile. I feel lucky. So, it's a good reason,'' he said.
He also feels lucky to get chances to do different things parallely. He added, ''As an artist you want to try various things and I have been very lucky to get those opportunities and acceptance of audience.
While talking about choosing scripts, Grover said, ''I choose scripts which I like and that make sense to me. Most of the time I believe in what I am doing. You should get convinced first with the script and then only you can convince your audience.''