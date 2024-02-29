Sunil Grover On 'Sunflower 2': My Character Is Not Simple, It Took Me A Little While To Understand

When asked what mind space he got into to portray Sonu Singh, Sunil shared, ''I think the credit goes to the writers and Mr Vikas Bahl and team for how they conceived and created this character and the story. So, you only like the characters when the story is good. This is a very well-written character. Vikas Bahl told me how he wanted my character to be and I tried and keep it like that and it worked. Also, it's not a simple character to understand because when I read the character, I thought it was a simple. But he has qualities. He is sharp, sometimes he is innocent, a loner who speaks to random girls. After that, he comes across as very smart. The way he looks at things, sometimes he is so innocent that he can't even talk to a girl but sometimes he tries to impress girls. Also, he is the salesman of the year. So, so many qualities make him what he is. To have these qualities in one person and make it believable took me a little while to understand.''