Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have reunited after almost seven years for Netflix show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The announcement last year already made their fans excited as they have been eagerly waiting for Kapil and Sunil to reunite. On Thursday, taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma shared the promo of his upcoming show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Krushna Abhishek are also part of the show. It is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 30.
The crew of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' expressed excitement as the show is releasing on the OTT giant. The statement read: "Finding our new home at Netflix has been one of the best things to have happened to us. And like we mentioned previously as well, Bas Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi. We are excited and all geared up to entertain our fans not just in India, but across the globe. Dil thaam ke baithiye, as we present to you, The Great Indian Kapil Show, from 30 March only on Netflix!”
The promo shows Kapil and his team discussing over how to announce their new show and it should be viral. Archana says that they should reveal the title of the show in Times Square, Burj Khalifa or Big Ben. Krushna suggests that as it's an Indian show, it should be revealed in Gateway of India. Rajiv says that they can't afford it as getting Sunil on board for the show has affected the promotions budget. Sunil then walks in in a suit and sunglasses, in a get up of a superstar. Krushna then says that they should use 'star-nephews' to promote their show. Kapil tells him that the budget is not that bad.
Watch the promo of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' here.
For the unversed, Sunil and Kapil were not in talking terms after their infamous feud in 2017. Grover was part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where he played Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. But in 2018, he quit the show after his fallout with Kapil. It was reported that in 2017, both fought on a flight when they were returning to Mumbai from Melbourne, after completing a show.
All is all that ends well. We are happy that they have buried the hatchet and are back together.
Sunil Grover is gearing up for the release of 'Sunflower 2' which is releasing on ZEE5 on March 1.