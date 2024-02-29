The promo shows Kapil and his team discussing over how to announce their new show and it should be viral. Archana says that they should reveal the title of the show in Times Square, Burj Khalifa or Big Ben. Krushna suggests that as it's an Indian show, it should be revealed in Gateway of India. Rajiv says that they can't afford it as getting Sunil on board for the show has affected the promotions budget. Sunil then walks in in a suit and sunglasses, in a get up of a superstar. Krushna then says that they should use 'star-nephews' to promote their show. Kapil tells him that the budget is not that bad.