Katrina Kaif Was Offered 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Reveals Ali Abbas Zafar

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is currently gearing up for the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The trailer received an overwhelming response not only from the fans but also from celebs. Katrina Kaif, who shares a good bond with Ali, took to her Instagram handle to give a shout-out to the trailer of the film. Katrina praised Tiger and Akshay and also wrote that she is proud of Ali. In an interview, Zafar revealed that Katrina had a complaint against him after watching 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer.
Ali replied, “Thank you @katrinakaif missed you on BMCM please keep your dates free for the next one.” Their conversation gave a hint that Ali will and Katrina will reunite for a project.
For the unversed, earlier Katrina worked in Ali Abbas Zafar's films like 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat'.
He said Katrina is always on his mind when it comes to making any film and added, ''If I don’t cast her, she calls and tells me, ‘Why aren’t you taking me in your film?’ She said the same this time around too. Whenever I’ve worked with her, we’ve always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo.''
He also said that her skills haven’t been completely tapped yet and he feels that there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. ''Be it Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan or Tiger Zinda Hai, she has done some really good work with me. Every time I make a film, the first call I get is from Katrina where she complains about me not casting her. She often asks, ‘Why am I not being offered this film?’”, said the 'Sultan' director.
When Ali was asked if Katrina was his choice to play one of the female characters in the film, he said, “She couldn’t do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film.”
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha as the female leads. The movie is all set to hit the screens on April 10.