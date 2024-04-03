Katrina Kaif Was Offered 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Reveals Ali Abbas Zafar

He also said that her skills haven’t been completely tapped yet and he feels that there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. ''Be it Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan or Tiger Zinda Hai, she has done some really good work with me. Every time I make a film, the first call I get is from Katrina where she complains about me not casting her. She often asks, ‘Why am I not being offered this film?’”, said the 'Sultan' director.