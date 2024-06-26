Art & Entertainment

Neil Nitin Mukesh Calls ‘New York’ Turning Point In His Career, Says Story Is Still Relevant

Film star Neil Nitin Mukesh Photo: X
As his film “New York” clocked 15 years since its release in Hindi cinema, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said the movie was a “turning point” in his career” and that it allowed him to explore a “complex character”.

“New York was a turning point in my career. It allowed me to explore a complex character and showcase a different side of my acting,” Neil said. Released in 2009, “New York”, a thriller directed by Kabir Khan, also stars John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh and late star Irrfan Khan. The film tells the story of three friends studying at a university in New York. However, their life takes a turn after the September 11 attacks.

“Fifteen years later, the story feels just as relevant, and I'm proud to have been a part of it. Working with Kabir Khan and acting alongside John, Katrina, Irrfan ji and the rest of the cast was an incredible learning experience, and I'm grateful for the friendships we formed," he said. Neil is the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of singer Mukesh. He made his debut as a child actor in the 1988 films “ Vijay” and “Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii”.

The actor made his leading role debut in 2007 in “Johnny Gaddaar”. He has also worked in movies such as “Golmaal Again”, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, “Saaho”, “Kaththi”, “Kavacham”, “Aa Dekhen Zara”, “Players”, “Lafangey Parindey” and “7 Khoon Maaf”. Neil was last seen on screen in the 2019 film “Bypass Road” a thriller-drama film directed by his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. It also stars Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander in lead roles.

