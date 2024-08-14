Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say About Customer's 'Honest' Review Of Her Makeup Brand

The original video showed the woman reviewing Kay Beauty’s eyeliner after she got wet in the rain. She said, “Let me say this first this video is an ad, but I have not been paid for it. I am so surprised and shocked by this product that I had to stop and make this video in the middle of the rain. I was travelling from office to home when the weather was sunny outside… but Bengaluru, being Bengaluru, it started raining like Cherrapunji all of a sudden!”