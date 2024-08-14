Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say About Customer's 'Honest' Review Of Her Makeup Brand

A user took to social media to leave an honest review of Katrina Kaif's makeup brand. The actor has taken to her Instagram Stories to react to the review.

Katrina Kaif reacts to review of her makeup brand
Katrina Kaif Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Katrina Kaif stepped into the beauty business when she launched her makeup brand, Kay Beauty, in 2019. Her makeup line is praised by users for its quality and inclusivity. Recently, a user took to her Instagram and shared an honest review of her makeup line. The user mentioned that the eyeliner did not smudge even after she got drenched in the rain. The actor has, now, reacted to the video.

Taking to her Instagram, Katrina Kaif reshared the video on her Stories. She thanked the woman and penned a witty note. She wrote, “So happy that you are ‘bhauchakki, achambit and prabhawit (surprised, shocked and inspired)’ by our Kay Beauty liquid eyeliner... Life can be unpredictable, but your eyeliner shouldn't be.”

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Stories here.

Katrina Kaif on her Instagram Stories
Katrina Kaif on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The original video showed the woman reviewing Kay Beauty’s eyeliner after she got wet in the rain. She said, “Let me say this first this video is an ad, but I have not been paid for it. I am so surprised and shocked by this product that I had to stop and make this video in the middle of the rain. I was travelling from office to home when the weather was sunny outside… but Bengaluru, being Bengaluru, it started raining like Cherrapunji all of a sudden!”

The woman said, “The point of all this is, look at my face! Can you see my eyes? My eyeliner is not smudged at all! My foundation and lipstick got smudged… even my desire to return home has smudged but look at this eyeliner! What is this Kay by Katrina? I am really impressed Katty!”

Recently, Kay Beauty started trending on social media after Kaif’s husband – Vicky Kaushal – promoted a lipstick from the brand. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ where she shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ where she will star opposite Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

