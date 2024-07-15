Art & Entertainment

'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours

Vicky Kaushal said that he and Katrina Kaif would be happy to share the good news whenever it happens.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Since few days, there have been reports circulating on social media that Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif are expecting their first child. Some portals even claimed that the couple is thinking to deliver their baby in London. Katrina was spotted wearing loose clothes during her London vacay with Vicky, which further added fuel to the speculations.

At a recent event of his upcoming film, 'Bad Newz', Vicky quashed the pregnancy rumours of Katrina. He said there is 'no truth to the speculations'. The 'Uri' actor also said that whenever the good news happens, his fans would be the first to know about it.

Vicky Kaushal in 'Tauba Tauba' - YouTube
Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vicky said, “As far has the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when we are ready with the good news, we will definitely share with you)''.

Vicky also revealed his birthday plans for Katrina, i.e. on July 16. He said it's a special day and he will rush back to celebrate her birthday to spend quality time. ''Bahot time se promotion chal rahi hai ( I have been busy promoting my film since a while now) and even she has been travelling. So we will just spend quality time together,'' added the actor.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan with their close ones and family in attendance. Katrina recently flew back to Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. She looked stunning in a red saree, while Vicky was in a white ensemble. For another event, she was in a golden saree while Vicky was in a black sherwani.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  2. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
  4. Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell
  5. Pakistan Cricket Board Overhauls Central Contracts: Shorter Terms, Same Pay
Football News
  1. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
  3. Lionel Scaloni Pleased To See Angel Di Maria Get Fairytale Ending As Argentina Retain Copa America
  4. Gary Neville Blasts England's Familiar Possessional Struggles After Euro 2024 Agony
  5. James Rodriguez Scoops Copa America Best Player Award As Lautaro Martinez Seals Golden Boot
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  5. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  3. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  4. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
  5. Kerala Rains: Red Alert In Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod; Holiday For Schools In 7 Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh Gets Surprise Visit From Justin Trudeau At Canada Concert, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  2. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  3. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  4. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
  5. 'I'm Supposed To Be Dead': Donald Trump Recalls Surviving 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  2. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
  3. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  4. Humans Vs Machine: Why Use Of AI In Weaponry Has Sparked Debate
  5. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh Gets Surprise Visit From Justin Trudeau At Canada Concert, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia