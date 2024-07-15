Since few days, there have been reports circulating on social media that Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif are expecting their first child. Some portals even claimed that the couple is thinking to deliver their baby in London. Katrina was spotted wearing loose clothes during her London vacay with Vicky, which further added fuel to the speculations.
At a recent event of his upcoming film, 'Bad Newz', Vicky quashed the pregnancy rumours of Katrina. He said there is 'no truth to the speculations'. The 'Uri' actor also said that whenever the good news happens, his fans would be the first to know about it.
Vicky said, “As far has the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when we are ready with the good news, we will definitely share with you)''.
Vicky also revealed his birthday plans for Katrina, i.e. on July 16. He said it's a special day and he will rush back to celebrate her birthday to spend quality time. ''Bahot time se promotion chal rahi hai ( I have been busy promoting my film since a while now) and even she has been travelling. So we will just spend quality time together,'' added the actor.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan with their close ones and family in attendance. Katrina recently flew back to Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. She looked stunning in a red saree, while Vicky was in a white ensemble. For another event, she was in a golden saree while Vicky was in a black sherwani.