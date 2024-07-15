Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he had three to four days to learn the steps of 'Tauba Tauba.' The actor has become the talk of the town ever since the song was released.

YouTube
Vicky Kaushal in 'Tauba Tauba' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After delivering a phenomenal performance in the biographical film -‘Sam Bahadur’, Vicky Kaushal is now gearing up for the release of his comedy film - ‘Bad Newz’. The actor has become the talk of the town ever since the first song of the film, ‘Tauba Tauba’, was released earlier this month. Kaushal is being praised for his smooth leg work in the song. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he had just three to four days to learn the steps of the song.

Speaking at a recent promotional event of ‘Bad Newz’ in Delhi, Vicky Kaushal opened up about how he perfected the steps of ‘Tauba Tauba.’ He credited the choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar and said that he was excited to work with them. India Today quoted the actor saying, “We were very excited ki isko jama ke kuch karte hain (let's do a great job) and the choreographers, Bosco-Caesar, they have been choreographing such songs for the past 20 years. And they have worked on such nice songs with Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and others.”

In the same conversation, Kaushal said that he had just three-four days to learn the steps. He continued, “We were very happy with the team that came together. We got three-four days to learn the ‘Tauba Tauba’ steps. Hats off to Bosco Sir and his team who taught me the steps and worked hard on me. And all of you gave me the results of my hard work and gave me so much love. Overall, we are very happy.”

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia, ‘Bad Newz’ has been helmed by Anand Tiwari. The story revolves around a woman who becomes the mother of two children from two different fathers. The movie is set to release in theatres on July 19.

