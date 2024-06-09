Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours As She Returns To Mumbai After A Long Vacation In London

Katrina Kaif was clicked at Mumbai airport as she arrived back to the bay from London sans a baby bump.

Instagram/yogenshah_s
Katrina Kaif clicked at Mumbai airport Photo: Instagram/yogenshah_s
info_icon

Actor Katrina Kaif has been grabbing headlines lately for her alleged pregnancy. It was speculated that the actress was expecting her first child with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. In fact, a video of Katrina walking on the streets of London with Vicky further sparked pregnancy rumours. However, on Saturday night, the actress returned to Mumbai and her arrival was enough to put an end to all speculations about her pregnancy too.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Katrina looked stunning in a black outfit with a long black jacket. She even smiled for the cameras before she headed towards her car. Clearly seen without a baby bump, the actress has put all rumours to rest.

Watch Katrina Kaif’s arrival at the Mumbai airport:

Seeing the video, one of her fans called Katrina Kaif ‘beautiful, classy, and elegant,’ while another commented, “So she’s not pregnant, haters really doubted Deepika pregnancy and believed Katrina walking video.” Another social media user wrote a comment that read, “Lifetime silence for those who were thinking she is pregnant and went to London to give birth to her child.” A fourth added, “She’s definitely not pregnant. But she is glowing. The most gorgeous actress to ever exist.”

A couple of weeks ago, videos of Katrina Kaif holidaying in London with Vicky Kaushal went viral on social media. Seeing them, fans speculated that Katrina was pregnant and she went to London to deliver her child. But Katrina’s team then issued a statement saying, “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation.”

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi. Moving ahead, she has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, but there has been no update about the film’s progress.

