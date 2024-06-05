Shekhar recalled how Kaif started from scratch in the industry. He said, “Take a cue from other people’s journey. Look at Katrina Kaif. When she came in ‘Boom’, she couldn’t stand, say her lines, or even dance, but look at where she reached. Look at her performance in ‘Rajneeti’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’. Even in ‘Dhoom 3’, you could never say that she is the same girl who had started like that. It happens to the best of people.”