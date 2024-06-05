Art & Entertainment

Shekhar Suman Praises Katrina Kaif's Journey In Bollywood, Says Son Adhyayan Can Learn From Her Trajectory

In a recent interview, Shekhar Suman spoke about how Adhyayan Suman can learn from Katrina Kaif. The father-son duo was recently seen in 'Heeramandi.'

Shekhar Suman-Adhyayan Suman, Katrina Kaif
info_icon

Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman are currently basking in the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The father-son duo finally tasted success after a slew of releases that failed to resonate with the audience. In a recent interview, Shekhar Suman talked about Katrina Kaif’s journey in Bollywood and mentioned that his son Adhyayan could learn from her.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Adhyayan Suman recalled how he saw his movie posters getting reduced in size when his films stopped working. He reflected on his downfall and talked about how he wanted to ride on the ‘Heeramandi’ high and take his career to the next level. Replying to his comments, Shekhar Suman asked him to take inspiration from Katrina Kaif and other actors.

Shekhar recalled how Kaif started from scratch in the industry. He said, “Take a cue from other people’s journey. Look at Katrina Kaif. When she came in ‘Boom’, she couldn’t stand, say her lines, or even dance, but look at where she reached. Look at her performance in ‘Rajneeti’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’. Even in ‘Dhoom 3’, you could never say that she is the same girl who had started like that. It happens to the best of people.”

He continued, “Even Deepika Padukone grew into a beautiful actress. Ananya Panday used to go through a lot of trolling until ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ happened. So, you have to take it on your chin with a pinch of salt and a sense of humour.”

The father-son duo made a stellar comeback with Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ In the period drama, they shared the screen with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Taha Shah Badushah. After a phenomenal response to season 1, the show has been renewed by Netflix for a second season.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Retains Assam Hold But Loses Grip On Northeast
  2. Mamata’s TMC Holds Bengal Fort, Wins 29 Of 42 seats
  3. Pune Car Crash: Police Move Juvenile Justice Board To Seek Extension Of Teen's Remand
  4. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Ends As BJP Sweeps Odisha | Full Winners List
  5. India Deserves Faster Economic Growth That's Ecologically Sustainable: Jairam Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama ‘Maidaan’ To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video: Here’s When You Can Watch It
  2. Here's Why Anurag Kashyap Is Not Keen To Make A Film With Shah Rukh Khan, Director Reveals The Real Reason
  3. Prabhas Announces 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer Release Date With A New Poster
  4. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Breaches Rs 20 Crore-Mark
  5. Shekhar Suman Praises Katrina Kaif's Journey In Bollywood, Says Son Adhyayan Can Learn From Her Trajectory
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  2. French Open 2024: Alcaraz Enters Second Straight Roland Garros SF; To Face Sinner - In Pics
  3. Major League Cricket: Pat Cummins Signs Four-Year Contract With San Francisco Unicorns
  4. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri's Last Outing
  5. England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Mott Adamant ENG Had 'all Things In Favour' Before Washout
World News
  1. Rights Group Claims Israel Has Hit Residential Buildings With White Phosphorous In Lebanon
  2. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  3. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  4. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  5. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Key Post-Result Meets In Delhi Today; INDIA To Decide PM Face Says Thackeray