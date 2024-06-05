Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman are currently basking in the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The father-son duo finally tasted success after a slew of releases that failed to resonate with the audience. In a recent interview, Shekhar Suman talked about Katrina Kaif’s journey in Bollywood and mentioned that his son Adhyayan could learn from her.
In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Adhyayan Suman recalled how he saw his movie posters getting reduced in size when his films stopped working. He reflected on his downfall and talked about how he wanted to ride on the ‘Heeramandi’ high and take his career to the next level. Replying to his comments, Shekhar Suman asked him to take inspiration from Katrina Kaif and other actors.
Shekhar recalled how Kaif started from scratch in the industry. He said, “Take a cue from other people’s journey. Look at Katrina Kaif. When she came in ‘Boom’, she couldn’t stand, say her lines, or even dance, but look at where she reached. Look at her performance in ‘Rajneeti’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’. Even in ‘Dhoom 3’, you could never say that she is the same girl who had started like that. It happens to the best of people.”
He continued, “Even Deepika Padukone grew into a beautiful actress. Ananya Panday used to go through a lot of trolling until ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ happened. So, you have to take it on your chin with a pinch of salt and a sense of humour.”
The father-son duo made a stellar comeback with Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ In the period drama, they shared the screen with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Taha Shah Badushah. After a phenomenal response to season 1, the show has been renewed by Netflix for a second season.