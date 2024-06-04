Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble

“It’s very important to understand who you are, it’s very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15-20 years. It’s important for you to not lie to yourself,” he told Bollywood Hungama. Adhyayan further mentioned how he worked on himself during a period of disappointment only after he realised his situation. “If she is being criticised for her performance, she should come out and speak to people. The audiences are very gentle, they’ll give you another chance if they feel you’ve worked hard,” he added.