Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble

Sharmin Segal, who played the role of Alamzeb in the much-loved ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, has been facing trolls ever since the show released on Netflix on May 1. Netizens were quick to comment that her acting was ’emotionless’ and ‘expressionless’. Now Adhyayan Suman, her ‘Heeramandi’ co-star, reacted to her facing backlash and mentioned how it is very important to not live in a bubble, and accept any sort of reality, not just Heeramandi, per se.
“It’s very important to understand who you are, it’s very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15-20 years. It’s important for you to not lie to yourself,” he told Bollywood Hungama. Adhyayan further mentioned how he worked on himself during a period of disappointment only after he realised his situation. “If she is being criticised for her performance, she should come out and speak to people. The audiences are very gentle, they’ll give you another chance if they feel you’ve worked hard,” he added.
Meanwhile, his father Shekhar Suman, who was also part of the show, supported Sharmin, but also reiterated, “If you think there is some credibility to the criticism, do some quick thinking about why they’re saying that, and if you feel they have a point, correct yourself and prove them all wrong. And if they’re doing it just for the heck of it, then ignore them.”
He nonetheless mentioned that a perfectionist like Bhansali wouldn’t have cast Sharmin if he wasn’t confident, and not because Sharmin is his niece. Mentioning how the trolls are being too harsh on her, Shekhar signed off by saying, “If she wasn’t right, Bhansali saab wouldn’t risk his name, his career, his reputation on a girl just because she’s his niece.”
Recently, Sharmin too defended her widely criticised performance in the show, and told News18, “I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. “
Not just Shekhar or Adhyayan, several of Sharmin’s co-stars, such as Jayati Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Jason Shah, have talked about the trolling she has experienced post ‘Heeramandi’ release.